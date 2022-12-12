‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Gets Golden Globes Best Picture Nomination, And There’s No Reason It Shouldn’t Win

Top Gun: Maverick is among the movies nominated for Best Picture at the upcoming Golden Globes awards. The blockbuster flick of the summer will face off against Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, and Tár.

On Monday, Dec. 12, the nominations for the 80th Annual Golden Globes were announced on NBC’s “Today show.” The annual awards ceremony will occur on January 10 in Beverly Hills, California. The 2023 Globes will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

As for the latest installment of the Top Gun franchise, there’s a good chance the high-flying movie could win in its category. The film just clinched the award for best film of 2022 by the National Board of Review. Now, some movie buffs and critics are stating it has strong potential for getting an Oscar nod for Best Picture.

The organization’s Best Movie winner has also been consistent with at least earning a nomination for Best Picture at the Oscars. In addition, since 2000, only three winners didn’t receive a nomination.

Top Gun: Maverick has been a box office-busting hit, grossing over $1.48 billion in international markets. As of now, it’s the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time, coming after 2009’s blockbuster, Avatar. In addition, Avatar’s latest sequel, The Way of Water, also made it to the National Board of Reviews’ Top 10 movies of the year.

Fans still have time to see Top Gun: Maverick on the big screen

Although the sequel was the highest-grossing movie of 2022, Crusie himself was snubbed from the list of nominees.

Despite being missing from the list, it’s important to note the actor returned his three Golden Globe awards. Cruise did so in protest of the organization’s actions last year.

If you still haven’t caught Top Gun, you can still catch it at your local theater. According to reports, Paramount has re-released the sequel on the big screen, which also includes select Imax theaters, from Dec. 2 through Dec. 15.

“Top Gun: Maverick truly epitomizes the magic of the moviegoing experience, and we wanted to provide fans the opportunity to once again enjoy this cinematic spectacle as it was meant to be seen,” said Chris Aronson, Paramount’s president of domestic distribution. “This feels like the perfect time to bring ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ back to theaters so audiences everywhere can once again experience how special this film is.”

The film, which hit theaters in May, has dominated the box office. According to reports from Paramount, it’s the only movie to ever be No. 1 at the domestic box office for both the Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.

If you rather watch it from the comfort of your home, you can do so when it hits Parmount+ on Dec. 22.