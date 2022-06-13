‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Global Box Office Numbers Soar Past $700 Million

After its’ third weekend at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick eclipsed $700 million globally. It’s now at $747 million, to be exact. In the United States alone, the movie has grossed $393.3 million since opening on Memorial Day weekend.

Over the weekend, the film added $50 million at 4,262 theaters. It was enough to finish the weekend second, behind the opening of Jurassic World: Dominion. Thanks in large part to that blockbuster duo, ticket sales at theaters eclipsed $200 million for just the third time in the pandemic era.

Top Gun: Maverick also reached another milestone. The sequel to the 1986 film passed The Batman to become the second highest earning film of the year domestically. Only Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness remains higher, and that won’t last much longer either. The film will soon surpass Mission Impossible: Fallout as Tom Cruise’s highest grossing film of all time globally. That’s unadjusted for inflation, and it’s $792 million.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Flies Above ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

As expected, Jurassic World: Dominion leapt into the top spot on its opening weekend. Despite a poor critical reception, fans flocked to theaters for the sixth film in the franchise. ‘Dominion’ opened to $143 million. Experts believe that ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Top Gun’s’ ability to co-exist is promising for the remainder of the summer, as films that have been delayed by the pandemic continue to roll out.

When ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ surpasses $403 million domestically, it will become Paramount’s second biggest hit of all time. That will place it ahead of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and behind only Titanic (whic grossed $658 million).

As the film will likely remain on screens for the rest of the summer, one billion isn’t beyond the realm of possibility.

So, surely a third film is on the way, right? Brian Robbins at Paramount recently told Variety that he doesn’t want to commit to that. “Let’s see where we are 35 years from now,” he said. “I don’t want to speculate. This is an incredible run. The sky is the limit for this movie.”

The Paramount Franchises

In the same interview, Robbins said that he wants to focus on his studio’s franchises. Those include the aforementioned Transformers and Mission: Impossible.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is slated for a 2023 release, as is Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. As the title suggests, another Mission: Impossible is already planned to follow.

“You’ve got to have multi-year plans for these franchises,” Robbins said. “You can’t just make a movie, see how it does and then decide to make another one, because if you do that, it’ll be years between sequels.”

With Top Gun: Maverick soaring toward an unthinkable billion, maybe it’s time to begin that multi-year plan.