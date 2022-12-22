‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Officially America’s Favorite Movie of 2022, According to New Poll

The results are in—Top Gun: Maverick is officially America’s favorite flick of 2022. The news comes as no surprise, however, after the Tom Cruise blockbuster hit several record-breaking feats over the summer.

According to the OnePoll survey, 19 percent of 2,000 respondents chose Maverick as one of the best releases this year, which gave it a slight lead over its competition.

The win is one of many successes since the movie debuted on May 27. It raked in the most money for any film during an opening weekend and earned the most money during any Labor Day weekend in history. Then it became Tom Cruise’s first career billion-dollar movie. After breaking a few more records while in theaters, it finally moved to streaming platforms, where it once again made history by becoming the highest-selling home media release.

In total, Top Gun: Maverick earned $1.48 billion at the box office. And it has since received the Best Film title from the National Board of Review and two Golden Globe nods.

Thanks to the monumental success, Tom Cruise recently posted a death-defying video on his Instagram page that shows him jumping out of a plane and thanking fans for all their support with Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise Refused to Give ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ a Streaming-Only Premiere

The massive fame likely never would have come if it weren’t for Cruise’s patience and dedication. The movie was filmed long before its premiere, and the creators intended to release it before spring 2022.

The pandemic was still taking a toll on theater sales around the original debut date. At that time, many movies moved to streaming-only premieres, but Cruise wouldn’t stand for that. So he convinced his colleagues to change the release date four times to ensure it would get the proper debut in theaters.

Originally announced by Paramount Pictures back in 2010, the sequel took its time getting to theaters as a result of behind-the-scenes complications and pandemic-related delays, moving its release date four times before finally landing on May 27, 2022.

The choice was wise considering that only one exclusively streaming film, Enola Holmes 2, found a spot on the top ten list.

The other movies that earned ratings as high as Top Gun: Maverick were Jurassic World: Dominion with 17 percent, Thor: Love and Thunder with 15 percent, and The Whale and Bodies Bodies Bodies, which tied with 11 percent.

While Top Gun: Maverick earned the highest number of thumbs up. A few movies did pull in higher positive feedback, including Where the Crawdads Sing with 61 percent and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with 58 percent.