‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Leah Remini Warns Fans Off Tom Cruise Amid Movie’s Massive Success

Thanks to Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise is once again at the heart of the entertainment industry. Leah Remini isn’t so entertained, though. The sequel film is the biggest hit of Cruise’s career and that has Remini speaking out about how she feels about the Hollywood superstar.

Many fans will remember Remini from the show The King of Queens. The 51-year-old actress spent time in the Church of Scientology and has a lot to say about one of the church’s most high-profile members. To start, she thanked actress Claire Headley for speaking out against Tom Cruise.

“Thank you to my friend [Claire Hedley] for your courage,” Remini tweeted. “You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology. … Don’t let the movie star charm fool you.”

In the post that Remini shared, Headley went in on Tom Cruise. Mentioning his involvement with the church and even bringing up his relationship with his biological daughter, Suri.

“Tom Cruise promotes a dangerous cult that destroyed my family too, the same cult that almost cost me my marriage and my life. The same cult that forced me to have two abortions, and which I fled from in 2005 with the clothes on my back and $200 in my pocket, to which they tracked me down, across state lines, to attempt and prevent my escape. Thank God they failed.

“So no, I will not watch the movie, nor will I ever support or approve of this scam of a man. Trust me, Tom Cruise knows exactly who he is supporting and the abuses that organization perpetrates. I worked with him while I was there.”

Amid these comments, Tom Cruise remains a megastar in Hollywood with a wildly successful film, especially in the post-COVID world.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise Brings Val Kilmer Back to the Big Screen

Tom Cruise and his Top Gun: Maverick have been a huge hit. There’s no denying that. Within a few days, the film is expected to get close to $800 million at the box office. It’s going to be the actor’s biggest domestic success at the box office.

One of the draws of the film is the addition of Val Kilmer. Of course, Kilmer lost the use of his voice after suffering from throat cancer. It was revealed last year in August that the actor had gotten his voice back. Thanks to the help of AI technology. Thanks to the technology, Kilmer was able to have his voice heard on screen.

While there is strong criticism of Tom Cruise from Headley and Remini, that doesn’t seem to be on the mind of those going to the movies. So, expect to see the film continue to grow its box office haul.