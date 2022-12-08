‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Notches Another Achievement With Major Award

Blockbuster movie of the year, Top Gun: Maverick, was recently named best picture by the National Board of Review.

In addition to Maverick, other winners include Michelle Yeoh as best actress in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Colin Farrell as best actor in The Banshees of Inisherin, and Steven Spielberg as best director in The Fabelmans.

In addition, the action flick’s win may have also sealed its fate for this year’s Academy Awards. Over the last three decades, the winner of the best movie category has later grabbed an Oscar nomination for best picture. However, once a decade this hasn’t been the case.

NBR’s most recent best film selections were Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Peter Farrelly’s Green Book, and George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

In 2021, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods won the top prize but only garnered one single Oscar nomination for its original score. As for Top Gun, the jury is still out about whether or not it will clinch an Oscar nom.

“Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling crowd-pleaser that is expertly crafted on every level,” NBR president Annie Schulhof said in an official statement. She added: “Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski and the entire filmmaking team have succeeded in making an incredibly popular film that brought audiences back to theaters.” She added that “while at the same time being a full-on cinematic achievement.”

Top Gun: Maverick star reveals new Christmas tradition thanks to Tom Cruise

The winners are voted on by film buffs, professionals, academics, filmmakers, and film students. This year’s NBR winners will be honored at an awards ceremony in New York on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell opened up about Tom Cruise’s special Christmas tradition. He was introduced to the tradition thanks to his role in the blockbuster movie. Powell played the role of Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick.

“It’s a very famous thing. If you’ve worked with Tom Cruise, or done a Tom Cruise movie you get this Tom Cruise cake. And over the course of time it’s turned into this global operation where every Christmas he’ll send out, I don’t know how many, could be thousand. I have no idea how many cakes go out. But it’s the most delicious cake you’ve ever had,” Powell said about the holiday tradition.

He continued: “It’s like a coconut bundt cake. My friends have tried it. They love it so much that they hit me up right around Dec. 1, like ‘Hey, has it arrived yet?'”

He added, “So now I have a party at my house where I’ll have the Cruise cake. It’s my Cruise Cake Party, and I’ll invite people over to try a bite or two of the Cruise cake.”