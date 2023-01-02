‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Officially Holds Onto Title, Ends 2022 as No. 1 Movie at Global Box Office

Starting the new year on a high note, Top Gun: Maverick has officially been dubbed the No. 1 movie at the global box office for 2022.

According to Box Office Mojo, Top Gun: Maverick ended 2022 with a total of $1,488,732,821 in the global box office. The film beat out Avatar: The Way of Water, which premiered in mid-December and already had $1,397,417,914 globally. Jurassic World: Dominion finished in third place with $1,001,978,080 raised globally.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick scored $718,732,821 domestically. The film premiered in the U.S. on May 27th and attracted $126,707,459 during the opening weekend.

Top Gun: Maverick starred Tom Cruise, who played Maverick in the original 1986 film. Its description reads, “After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.”

Starring alongside Cruise in the film was Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Kelly McGills. Val Kilmer also reprised his role as Lieutenant Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Suggests Tom Cruise May Be ‘Too Busy’ for ‘Top Gun 3’

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last month, Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer suggested that Tom Cruise may actually be “too busy” to film another Top Gun film.

“He’s in the middle of shooting Mission: Impossible 8,” Bruckheimer explained. “And that’s his focus. Once he finishes, we can have a conversation. But then he goes up in space [for an untitled Universal movie] and something else. So I have no idea.”

Also speaking about how Cruise put up a fight against Paramount to have Top Gun: Maverick had a theatrical release instead of streaming, Bruckheimer said he wished he was involved in that process. “I wish I could say I got involved. But he was battling that. He took that all on his shoulders. You have to understand he is a prize for Paramount. He’s somebody they’ve worked with for years. They want to keep him happy. So I think it was a smart move on their part – not only to ingratiate themselves with Tom but also toil their coffers.”

When asked about the original Top Gun’s legacy and how the sequel matched up, Bruckheimer said, “Tom said to me and to Paramount, ‘If we’re going to make a sequel to Top Gun, we’ve got to hit a bullet with a bullet.’ And that’s what he did.”

In regards to young actors that he believes will step up in the future, Bruckheimer added, “Glen Powell and Miles Teller will break through. They certainly have the talent. They’re exceedingly handsome and gifted. So I hope over the next few years they become the movie stars that we need in our business.”