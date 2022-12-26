‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Officially Takes Title of Top-Grossing Film of 2022

The long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick was this summer’s blockbuster hit. After years of movie theater experiences being forever altered by the changes brought on by the pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick was the flick that pulled people back into the theater in droves. Many of these audiences were even catching the Tom Cruise movie for the second or third time. So, it is likely coming as little surprise to many of us that Maverick has now officially been named 2022’s top-grossing film of the year.

Top Gun: Maverick Rekindles Our Love For Movie-Theater Entertainment

According to reports, Top Gun: Maverick grossed $1.5 billion worldwide earning over $700,000 in the U.S. alone. In fact, the debut of this Tom Cruise-led sequel to the 1986 hit became the fifth highest-grossing domestic release of all time.

The film pulled in a whopping $151 million during its opening weekend. The audience reflected a wide range of viewers too. Over 70% of the audience was over the age of 25. And 55 % fell in the over 35 years old category.

This film was Tom Cruise’s biggest opening in his entire career. Even though the actor has been a major box office draw for decades now. With fans spanning multiple generations. The next highest-grossing Tom Cruise release came in 2005 in War Of The Worlds.

Some New Films Never Made It Into The Movie Theaters Going For Streaming Instead … But Maverick’s Theater Release Was Always Part Of The Plan

Reports note that Top Gun: Maverick was initially planned to be released in July 2019. However, this film’s release date was postponed a bit in the summer of 2018. This move was made to “allow the production to work out all the complex flight sequences.” Then, the movie faced further delays for similar reasons a few more times during production.

As the pandemic hit in 2020, however, many films decided to forgo the movie theater experience completely. Giving fans their new releases online.

Tom Cruise discussed this new way of releasing films before Maverick hitting theaters this summer, Cruise assured his fans that this would never be the case.

“That was not going to happen ever,” Tom Cruise says in a discussion with The Hollywood Reporter. “That was never going to happen.”

Tom Cruise first hit the big screen as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in 1986. Cruise’s Maverick was a young naval aviator in this initial release stationed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. Also starring in this film are Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan, and Anthony Edwards.