‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Paramount Boss Teases Timeline for Potential Third Film

Top Gun: Maverick is a smash hit. The film has been in theaters for just over two weeks, and it’s setting records almost every day. It hit $160 million worldwide during its’ opening Memorial Day weekend, making it the highest-opening Memorial Day release in Hollywood history. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ piled on another $90 million in its’ second weekend. And it also had the lowest-ever drop in ticket sales on its second weekend for a film debuting over the $100 million mark.

Audiences aren’t just paying a lot of money to head back out to the theater. They universally love the sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise. It currently has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 99% audience score. It seems like a foregone conclusion that new life has been injected into the brand that was nearly four decades old and that a third film will be on the way. Right?

The boss at Paramount doesn’t want to commit to that just yet. In a recent interview with Variety, Brian Robbins was asked about a third film. “Let’s see where we are 35 years from now,” he said. “I don’t want to speculate. This is an incredible run. The sky is the limit for this movie.”

This one had been in the works for 12 years, so Paramount has certainly confirmed its patience.

Can ‘Top Gun’ Become a Franchise?

Before shying away from a third movie, Robbins did, however, note that he wants to focus on franchises at Paramount. Specifically, he mentioned Mission: Impossible, A Quiet Place, Transformers and Star Trek.

“You’ve got to have multi-year plans for these franchises,” he said. “You can’t just make a movie, see how it does and then decide to make another one, because if you do that, it will be years between sequels.

On the company’s franchises, Robbins noted that J.J. Abrams has been hard at work on a new Star Trek, which he hopes can get underway soon. He also adds that Seth Rogen is rebooting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Evan Goldberg. This incarnation will be animated.

“They’re passionate and super nerdy about the Turtles,” he said. “It’s going to work for kids, parents, Gen Z-ers and Millennnials.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Not Going Anywhere Soon

If you’ve not yet seen what will likely be the biggest blockbuster of the summer, you have plenty of time to catch it on the big screen. Robbins noted that while he believes an ideal theatrical run is 45 days, that’s going to be different here because “the deals were made years ago and the film has been sitting on a shelf.” It’s one of the most enjoyable movie experiences in recent memory, and seeing it with an audience only makes it better.