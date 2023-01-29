‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer Reveals the One Thing He Needs From Tom Cruise to Make Another Sequel Happen

When Top Gun: Maverick premiered in theaters last summer, the long-awaited film sequel immediately shot to success. Ahead of the Oscars this March, the Tom Cruise-starring sequel was nominated for six different Academy Awards. And with fans dying to know about chances for a “three-quel,” one Top Gun: Maverick producer is speaking out about what he would need from Tom Cruise in order to make that happen.

Essentially, his request for the 60-year-old actor is this: don’t die.

During a recent interview, Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer that helped Tom Cruise make Top Gun: Maverick the highest-grossing film of 2022, explained that there is a good chance to make a Top Gun 3. As long as the Pete “Maverick” Mitchell actor doesn’t kill himself while making his unrelated Mission: Impossible movies.

“A lot of people talk about it,” the Top Gun producer said of a third installment of the film. “But Tom is off doing two Mission: Impossible movies and he’s out there risking his life as he usually does, unfortunately.”

Further, if you were hoping for further insight from Tom Cruise himself, you’re out of luck. Bruckheimer concluded, “we haven’t had a discussion with him about it yet.”

Nevertheless, the Top Gun: Maverick producer remains hopeful that another sequel will make its debut eventually. He reflected on the time it took to make Top Gun: Maverick. Bruckheimer explained, “You always like to make movies that entertain audiences, if we can come up with a way to bring another one back, of course. Why wouldn’t we? Look, it took us 35/36 years to get this one done. You never know.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Earns 6 Oscar Noms, Tom Cruise Sees Zero

Tom Cruise helmed the success of the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick. As such, it makes sense fans expected the longtime actor to earn, if nothing else, an Oscar nomination this year. Currently, Top Gun: Maverick the film is up for six different category nominations during the 2023 Oscars. However, Cruise did not earn a single one. Fans who called Top Gun: Maverick a masterpiece aired their grievances about the diss online.

“No Tom Cruise for Best Actor?” one fan demanded. “I know the award isn’t for, ‘man most willing to be strapped to a missile and fired into the sun if it makes you 8% more willing to buy a movie ticket,’ but at least give the guy a nomination!”

A second person argued, “if Tom Cruise didn’t win an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, then what’s the point of having the awards show? Literally EVERYBODY Worldwide Loved it, it’s a Masterpiece. The End.”

The Academy snub is especially ironic as, just before the nominations were revealed, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick costar Jennifer Connelly insisted he is “absolutely” deserving of a win, not just a nomination.

“He’s extraordinary,” the actress gushed at the time. “He’s extraordinary as a person and fantastic as an actor, and I think that he is just perfect.”