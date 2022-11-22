‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Release Date on Paramount+ Revealed

Christmas has come early for Top Gun: Maverick fans. The high-flying film is getting ready to hit Paramount+. The Tom Cruise blockbuster, which raked in nearly $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, will be on the streaming service in the U.S. beginning on Thursday, Dec. 22. The announcement was released on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The highly-anticipated sequel, initially released in theaters in May, will also be streamed that day in other countries. Fans in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy, the U.K., and Latin America will also be able to stream it. In addition, the movie will also be available in South Korea and France sometime in 2023.

Most of the time, the theatrical exclusivity window for Paramount Pictures releases is 120 days. However, Cruise had argued against the movie, which initially attempted a June 2020 release, going direct to streaming. However, Paramount reportedly was trying to approach Cruise to negotiate a shorter theatrical window.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and set over 30 years after the events of Tony Scott’s groundbreaking original, Maverick’s domestic box office to date is $717 million, ranking as the fifth highest-grossing film ever.

If you’re unaware, Top Gun: Maverick once again follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators. Now, he’s seen as a courageous test pilot and avoiding the advancement in rank that would keep him on the ground.

Later, he begins training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission. Maverick also meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, played by Miles Teller, call sign “Rooster.” He’s also the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, also known as “Goose.”

Top Gun Maverick flies into Paramount+, Miles Teller talks potential third installment

Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and legendary Val Kilmer also star in the blockbuster.

In July, Miles Teller spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier at a celebrity golf tournament known as the American Century Championship, in Lake Tahoe. During the event, the actor revealed he talked to Cruise about a potential third installment of the franchise.

“That would be great. But that’s all up to TC,” he said of Cruise, who starred in the 1986 original film. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

When the film hit $1 billion globally in late June, Cruise tweeted out, “To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies.”