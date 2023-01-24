‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed

Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.

According to Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for the Oscars’ best picture. The star-studded film also saw Academy nominations for best adapted screenplay, sound, film editing, visual effects, and original song.

Still, while the Academy passed over Tom Cruise this year, he’s still being credited for several other feats. Not only did he help put together a stellar cast and storyline, but he almost single-handedly saved the theatrical box office from its post-pandemic crisis. At a time when people were hesitant about gathering in large public spaces, the much-anticipated Top Gun sequel drew crowds of all ages back to the theaters.

Further, the news outlet points out that while the 60-year-old actor did not see any nominations himself, his work as a producer will be recognized alongside that of hitmaker Jerry Bruckheimer, Christopher McQuarrie—who is also seeing a nomination for best adapted screenplay—and Skydance principal David Ellison.

The 2023 Oscars will air live on ABC Sunday, March 12th at 8 p.m. EDT.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Costar Jennifer Connelly Says He ‘Absolutely Deserves’ a Nomination

It was confirmed Tuesday morning that Tom Cruise will not see any Oscar nominations this year. Nevertheless, his Top Gun: Maverick costar Jennifer Connelly recently insisted that the Hollywood stalwart “absolutely deserves” an Academy nomination.

Connelly spoke out about Cruise’s work on the film while attending the Sundance Film Festival. The actress, who plays Penny Benjamin in Top Gun: Maverick, said of Tom Cruise, “He’s extraordinary.”

She explained, “He’s extraordinary as a person and fantastic as an actor, and I think that he is just perfect. He embodies that character (Pete “Maverick” Mitchell) so beautifully, and I think he absolutely deserves it.”

During the festival, Connelly also spoke about Top Gun: Maverick‘s success more broadly. Of the film overall, she said, “I think, honestly, it’s a really well-made movie. Coming on the heels of the already massively-successful Top Gun original film, the actress sang the sequel’s praises. She highlighted the beauty and prominence of the storyline.

“I think the overall feeling of [the movie] is celebratory and uplifting and satisfying,” she gushed.

Top Gun: Maverick easily became the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career. But, interestingly, the dedicated actor never actually wanted to make the hit film. Director Joseph Kosinski recently explained that Cruise was almost entirely against making the film until he found an “emotional reason” to dive back into the character. Kosinski explained that it was Cruise’s character Maverick’s difficult relationship with Miles Teller’s Rooster that immediately drew him back into the world of Top Gun. The director said, “All of a sudden, he had a very emotional reason, a hook back into this character, and a reason to come back.”