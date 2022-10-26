‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets Streaming Date Across the Pond Seven Months After Hitting Theaters

Tom Cruise’s record-breaking hit film sequel Top Gun: Maverick premiered in theaters here in the United States seven months ago. The film saw major success over Memorial Day weekend and it just snowballed from there. The film, taking to screens decades after the original Top Gun premiered, brought mass audiences—repelled by the height of the COVID-19 pandemic—back to theaters. It now ranks as North America’s fifth-highest-grossing movie ever. Now, the movie’s star and creator Tom Cruise is reluctant to release the hit film to streaming platforms in the U.S. too soon. However, audiences across the pond can look forward to catching Top Gun: Maverick from the comfort of their couches shortly.

According to Variety, Top Gun: Maverick will head to Paramount Plus in the U.K. and Ireland before the holidays, making its streaming debut on December 22nd. Unfortunately, though, film executives still have not announced a streaming release date in the U.S. The Desk does report, however, that we should see Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount Plus before 2023.

For Top Gun fans waiting to view the film from home, this is certainly good news. However, Tom Cruise, a known theater enthusiast, is likely grinding his teeth at the thought of releasing the film to streamers at all.

Soon after Top Gun: Maverick premiered in theaters, the actor was asked whether he ever considered releasing the film to streaming platforms. And his answer was an emphatic no.

Tom Cruise Shows Support for Theaters Following ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Success

“That’s not going to happen. Ever,” he said at the time. “I make movies for the big screen.”

Tom Cruise has been outspoken in his support for movie theaters nationwide, publicly thanking both them and moviegoers for the immense success Top Gun: Maverick has seen since its May release.

“I came here just to say thank you,” Cruise previously said. Addressing theaters, “I know what it takes to do what you do…Thank you for allowing me to have the career I’ve had. I’m going to keep delivering these films for you…You know I’m here for you and I know you’re here for me.”

Taking to social media, he further said, “To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies.”

Tom Cruise Heading to Outer Space for Next Film

Top Gun: Maverick proved just how dedicated Tom Cruise is to creating an authentic film, with the actor taking to the skies in the Navy’s super-powerful F/A-18 Super Hornets. And while that fact has certainly contributed to the film sequel’s success, Tom Cruise could potentially soar even higher than he did in Top Gun: Maverick very soon—literally.

Donna Langley, Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, hopes to send Tom Cruise to outer space for a future film with hopes that the actor soon becomes the “first civilian to do a space walk outside of the [International Space Station].”

Tom Cruise and director of the future film Doug Liman pitched the idea to Langley virtually. And though the storyline is actually set on earth, the protagonist, obviously played by Tom Cruise, must head to outer space to save the day.