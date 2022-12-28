‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Shatters Streaming Record, Becomes Most-Watched Movie Ever

Film critics knew before the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick even debuted in theaters that the movie would become one of 2022’s biggest megahits. However, seven months after its release, the action drama featuring Hollywood icon Tom Cruise continues to trend on social media. And it’s still breaking record after record. Most recently, Top Gun: Maverick utterly shattered a major streaming record for Paramount Plus. The Tom Cruise sequel has officially become the streamer’s most-watched movie of all time.

PopCulture reports that Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel more than 30 years in the making, became Paramount Plus’s most-watched movie ever over the holiday weekend. The hit film made its debut on the streamer on December 22nd. Since then, it’s completely crushed the records of other hit Paramount films like Sonic the Hedgehog.

Per the outlet, Top Gun: Maverick soared beyond the film’s viewership record, surpassing it on the streaming platform by 60%. In addition, other iconic Tom Cruise films, including the original Top Gun as well as the Mission: Impossible movies, saw a major surge in viewership.

Top Gun saw a massive 400% viewership increase, while the Mission: Impossible films jumped by a still-impressive 140%.

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount Streaming, spoke out about Top Gun: Maverick‘s success on the platform. She further highlighted its impact around the globe.

“We are thrilled to see a continuation of the film’s massive record-breaking success by becoming the #1 most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+. We continue to benefit from the highly anticipated theatrical hits from Paramount Pictures that come to the service delivering fans a new way to continue to watch and re-watch their favorite movies.”

Top Gun: Maverick Becomes 2022’s Top-Grossing Film

As summer 2022’s most beloved blockbuster, critics expect that Tom Cruise’s latest success will see honors at the Oscars. However, whatever accolades the film receives, Top Gun: Maverick also recently broke yet another record. The sequel has now earned the title of the top-grossing film of 2022.

New reports state that Top Gun: Maverick grossed $1.5 billion worldwide since its release. It’s topped $700,000 in the United States alone.

During its opening weekend over Memorial Day, the Tom Cruise-starring sequel brought in $151 million. Viewers ranged in age despite a serious drop in attendance at brick-and-mortar theaters following the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, while streaming now supposedly reigns supreme among younger audiences, more than 70% of viewers that attended the screening were over the age of 25. 55% of audiences were aged 35 and over.

Part of what likely contributed to Top Gun: Maverick‘s monumental success was Tom Cruise’s decision, nay refusal, to let the long-awaited sequel premiere on streamers. When asked whether the option had even been considered, the Hollywood legend was steadfast:

“That was not going to happen ever. That was never going to happen.”