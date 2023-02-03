‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Calls Out Studio for Rewriting Role for a ‘White Person’

Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez is taking a studio to task for rewriting a role he auditioned to play for a white actor. Ramirez was born in Chicago and raised in Miami, and is of Colombian and Mexican heritage, Metro reports. On Twitter, the 30-year-old actor divulged that he was rejected from a major role due to his ethnicity as the lead character’s race was changed from Latino to White at the eleventh hour.

“Recently auditioned for a lead role in a studio film. Met the director, producers, everyone… There was major plot dependent on the actor being Latino,” Ramirez wrote. “They cast a white guy,” he added. “If you can rewrite last minute for a white person. I better see rewrites the other way around as well.”

The Top Gun: Maverick actor continued, “I write this not to say there shouldn’t be flexibility on roles and story. Artistic change happens. Sure. I write this to say. KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY on other roles in different stories. Maybe that romcom or that drama doesn’t need to be a white couple for the 200,000th time.”

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star clarified his Tweet, requesting the ‘same energy’ for everyone

Ramirez clarified his statement, adding, “To be clear. I’ll gladly watch a fantastic film no matter who’s leading it. No matter where they’re from or their ethnicity. I’m a fan of great film. Just keep that same flexibility of changing where someone is from and that same artistic freedom for us too.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star made it clear that his indignation has nothing to do with obtaining or not obtaining a role, being aware of the fact that rejection is simply part of the job for anyone in showbiz. “It’s about the ability to rewrite based on the actor cast,” he wrote. “Something that doesn’t work both ways as much as it should. KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY for everyone.”

Last year, the Latino Donor Collaborative released a report that revealed Latinx actors were drastically underrepresented in TV shows and movies despite comprising 19% of our nation’s population. These figures depicted they only accounted for 3.1% of leads on television programs, and 5.2% of leading roles in films. Evidently, this illustrates an immense disparity between who is being presented onscreen to the general public versus their actual presence within society today.

Hollywood’s long-standing issue of Latinx underrepresentation is no secret, but lately, some progress has been made to tackle this problem. Ramirez is leading the charge and surely capitalizing on the success of Top Gun: Maverick to help him land more high-profile roles. He’s playing the new Falcon in the highly anticipated Captain America: New World Order, alongside Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and 1923 star Harrison Ford. Also on the superhero film front, Blue Beetle is set to be played by Kobra Kai’s Xolo Mariduena.