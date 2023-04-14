‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Glen Powell in Talks for ‘Twister’ Sequel: Report

Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell is currently in talks to appear opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Twisters, a sequel to 1996’s Twister. Twisters will come from Universal and Amblin Entertainment.

Minari helmer Lee Isaac Chung is directing the film from a script by The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith. Twisters is set to release on July 19, 2024.

Twister, which starred Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Carey Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman, in 1996 made nearly $500 million at the box office and received Oscar nominations in the visual effects and sound categories. It was directed by Jan De Bont (Speed) from a screenplay by Michael Crichton, with Steven Spielberg executive producing.

‘Twisters’ Plot Details Are Still Under Wraps At This Time

Described as a “new chapter” of the 1996 movie, plot details for Twisters remain under wraps. The original Twister followed a team of storm-chasers as they hunt down the most powerful tornado in decades, Variety reports.

Warner Bros. Pictures is co-financing Twisters, with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley (Jurassic World Dominion) producing via the Kennedy/Marshall Company. Universal’s executive VP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the production for the studio, and Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Glen Powell Has Number of Projects Happening Right Now

Glen Powell is currently on a hot streak. For instance, his other future projects include Richard Linklater’s action-comedy Hitman, which Powell co-wrote and co-produced; Chris Morgan’s sci-fi thriller Deputy X, a potential franchise starter; and buddy comedy Foreign Relations opposite Nick Jonas. He’s currently in production on Sony’s untitled Will Gluck rom-com alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

Glen Powell is repped by CAA, The Initiative Group and Johnson Shapiro. The Hot Mic podcast was the first to report the news.

Meanwhile, Glen Powell’s Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid series at Amazon has received a full-season order. In September, news broke that the show was in development with Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell set to star as Cassidy and Sundance, respectively. The reboot series is titled Butch and Sundance.

In addition, Powell’s hot streak when it comes to new projects also includes one with Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins. It’s called Locked. The film follows a thief who stumbles into deadly mysteries after breaking into a luxury SUV. Powell portrays the thief in the movie.

In conclusion, in the iconic beach football scene in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell reportedly hurt himself. However, he was able to recover from his injury and play through the pain.