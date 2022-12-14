‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Glen Powell Reveals Crucial Piece of Advice Tom Cruise Gave Him

Tom Cruise has always been known for giving his co-stars golden acting advice. But telling Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell to “lean into the douchebaggery of it all,” might be some of his sagest wisdom yet.

Powell spoke with Kate Hudson about that advice while the two got candid for Variety’s Actors on Actors on December 13. He shared that he had a creative block over the final scenes. And Cruise was on hand to help him work through it.

“Sometimes you can fall into the trap of wanting to be liked on camera,” he said. “And in a movie like this, where you know there’s going to be a lot of eyes on it, you don’t want to be Draco Malfoy.”

But Cruise thought Powell needed to take that Malfoy vibe and run with it. And if he couldn’t do that, the ending wouldn’t work.

“Everybody else in the movie is questioning their own ability,” he remembered Cruise saying. “You’re the only guy that’s not questioning it. So, if there’s any sort of apology in anything you say, the movie doesn’t work. Lean into the douchebaggery of it all.”

Tom Cruise Has Become a Lasting Friend and Mentor to His ‘Maverick’ Castmate

While speaking to PEOPLE over the summer he further explained where that block came from, “pressure.” The Scream Queen alum admitted that winning the role of Hangman in the record-breaking blockbuster was an absolute dream. But the dream came with a lot of performance anxiety.

Tom Cruise also came to the rescue by putting those feelings into better perspective.



“Tom said this phrase, ‘Pressure’s a privilege.’ When there’s [an] expectation on something, it also means there’s a lot of opportunity,” the actor shared.

Of course, there were plenty of other touching moments between the costars. And Powell noted that Cruise was an “endless source of wisdom and advice” for not just him, but the entire cast and crew.

Though production has closed, the 60-year-old Oscar nominee hasn’t stopped being a constant in Powell’s life either. He continues to foster their new bond.

“You just never know if someone’s going to continue being in your life after you wrap a movie, it’s just sort of hit or miss,” Powell added. “I’ve just been grateful [for] how Tom has been so involved in my career and how he checks in to make sure the changing of my life is going well and to see what I’m working on next and if I need any help with it.”

“He’s just such a special friend,” he continued. “I’m just so grateful that he’s as cool, if not cooler, than you would hope he’d be.”