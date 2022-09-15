‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell to Star in New ‘Butch and Sundance’ Series

Top Gun: Maverick‘s Glen Powell is trading in a flight suit for a cowboy hat, as he’s been cast in the upcoming Butch and Sundance tv series. He will be starring alongside Regé-Jean Page in the series for streaming service Amazon Prime, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Following a competitive situation with both Disney+ and Peacock, the straight-to-series drama has been picked up by Amazon. The series will be produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Brothers Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) will be writing the scripts.

Details about the series are under wraps at the moment. However, sources close to the matter report that the yet-to-be-titled Butch and Sundance series will be set in an alternate version of America, similar to Apple’s For All Mankind.

The idea for the reworked Butch and Sundance originated with the Russos, who brought in Page during their work on Netflix’s The Gray Man. Butch Cassidy will be played by Page, while Glen Powell will take on the part of the Sundance Kid. AGBO recruited Powell as a co-star because executives at the firm are fans of his work. The Firpos were brought in to write after discussions among the Russos, AGBO, Page, and Powell. Page and Powell will also receive executive producer credits and continue to be actively involved in the show’s creative development.

Glen Powell’s series isn’t the only Butch and Sundance project in the works

An extension of AGBO and the Russos’ collaboration with Amazon, where they are already working on the massive drama Citadel. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra star in the so-called worldwide event series from Josh Applebaum and Andrew Nemec, the Avengers: Endgame directors, and Andrew Robinson. The series, which was given the green light in mid-2018, has undergone a round of costly reshoots amid creative issues behind the scenes.

The Glen Powell reboot was inspired by the famed 1969 Western, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The film stars two Hollywood icons, Paul Newman as Butch and Robert Redford as Sundance Kid. It follows their adventures after a string of successful train robberies puts them on the run from authorities. The pic went on to win four Oscars. It was also selected for preservation in the National Film Registry held by the Library of Congress. Finally, the American Film Institute named it as 73rd greatest American film ever made.

AGBO’s take on Butch and Sundance comes as Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell’s Stone Village TV is also prepping a series based on Charles Leerhsen’s book about the famed outlaws, Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw. The project is currently being shopped with a deal for a writer also in the works, sources say. Meanwhile, Glen Powell has been building an impressive body of work. He’s starred in Top Gun: Maverick, Set It Up, Hidden Figures, Everybody Wants Some!, and The Expendables 3.