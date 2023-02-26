‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller’s LA Home Robbed While He Was Overseas

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller will come home from an overseas trip and find his house has been ransacked. Burglars hit Teller’s Los Angeles area home and took out some things.



Law enforcement sources have informed TMZ that someone broke into Teller’s home last week. Reportedly, they gained entry into the home by smashing a glass back door.

Burglars Go Through Miles Teller’s Entire House Looking For Things

The crooks went through Teller’s entire house looking for things, Right now, it’s not clear what they took from his home. Once the actor is back in town, he’ll go through the mess to evaluate what, if anything, is missing.

Police officers were alerted to the caper by Teller’s home alarm But the suspects made a clean getaway.

TMZ sources say they don’t believe Miles Teller was intentionally targeted. Instead, he might have fallen victim to a string of burglaries that have been plaguing the area recently. Police have not made any arrests, but the investigation continues. They are checking surveillance videos for clues.

Meanwhile, a lot of Miles Teller’s fans know that he’s a big sports fan of teams in Philadelphia. He made his presence felt during the Phillies’ World Series run against the Houston Astros. And he happened to meet up with Eagles player Jason Kelce before a Monday Night Football game. Teller was repping his favorite team by waring the Eagles’ jersey.

Did you know that Teller does a pretty killer Peyton Manning impression? He managed to pull this one out of the hat for Saturday Night Live. In a sketch that opened Sesaon 48 of the show, Teller plays Peyton Manning opposite Andrew Dismukes’ Eli Manning. Both provide analysis much like Petyon And Eli do on the ManningCast episodes of Monday Night Football.

Last September, hot on the heels of Top Gun: Maverick‘s release to the world, Teller lined up his next project. He was slated to appear in The Gorge. Director Scott Derrickson is behind the camera for this one. At the time, there was no exact word on Teller’s character in the movie.

What were some of Teller’s biggest roles before playing Rooster in Top Gun: Maverick? It was shortly after Teller graduated from the New York University Tisch School for the Arts. Teller got roles in Rabbit Hole (2010) and Footloose (2011). Teller then starred in 21 & Over and The Spectacular Now. But back in 2014, he starred in Whiplash as a jazz drumming student who works hard to please his psychotic music professor, played by JK Simmons.