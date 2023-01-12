‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Reveals Surprising Detail About Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick stars Glen Powell and Jay Ellis have, on numerous occasions, shared that their castmate Tom Cruise is basically the whole package, sentimental, kind, helpful, and talented. And in a recent interview, they rounded off his list of qualities. Apparently, Cruise is also hilarious, and before meeting him, they didn’t think that was the case.

“He’s actually got an amazing sense of humor,” Ellis told ET’s Laverne Cox during a red carpet walk. “I think most people wouldn’t expect that.”

Ellis added that teaming up with the Jerry Maguire star was “everything you would imagine,” and that Cruise is now a lifelong friend and mentor.

“Doesn’t get any better than Tom,” Powell noted. “He’s as cool as it gets.”

Tom Cruise Urged His Costar to ‘Lean into the Douchebaggery’

And that sense of humor came out in various ways during filming. For example, when he would give his younger co-stars acting advice. Glen Powell once expanded on that while speaking with Kate Hudson during a Variety Actors on Actors installment in December.

Powell shared that he was having a creative block while trying to film one of Maverick’s final scenes because he had to be the bad guy, and it was throwing him for a loop. So Cruise gave him a tip of a lifetime.

“Sometimes you can fall into the trap of wanting to be liked on camera,” Powell said. “And in a movie like this, where you know there’s going to be a lot of eyes on it, you don’t want to be Draco Malfoy.”

But Cruise simply stated that Powell needed to get comfortable with the fact that he was the Draco of the story. Furthermore, he needed to embrace it.

“Everybody else in the movie is questioning their own ability,” Cruise told him. “You’re the only guy that’s not questioning it. So, if there’s any sort of apology in anything you say, the movie doesn’t work. Lean into the douchebaggery of it all.”

Glenn Powell Found a Lifelong Friend in Cruise

From pre-production Top Gun flight training through the post-production surge in fame, all of the actors have leaned on Tom Cruise. And Cruise has happily been there to hand out advice. And as Powell noted while speaking to PEOPLE, that hasn’t changed since everyone has moved forward with their careers.

“You just never know if someone’s going to continue being in your life after you wrap a movie. It’s just sort of hit or miss,” Powell shared. “I’ve just been grateful [for] how Tom has been so involved in my career and how he checks in to make sure the changing of my life is going well and to see what I’m working on next and if I need any help with it.”

“He’s just such a special friend,” he added. “I’m just so grateful that he’s as cool, if not cooler, than you would hope he’d be.”