‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Had ‘Very Loaded’ Scientology Moment With Seth Rogan

Tom Cruise allegedly tried to recruit Seth Rogan and Judd Apatow into Scientology back in 2006, and Rogan credits Apatow for helping him leave the meeting unconverted.

Rogan shared the uncomfortable story in 2021 while chatting on SiriusXM with Howard Stern. A clip of the conversation resurfaced thanks to a joke that Jerrod Carmichael made during this week’s Golden Globe ceremony.

Apparently, Cruise, Rogan, and Apatow met to discuss a movie opportunity. And “a few hours” in, the Top Gun: Maverick star segued into his controversial religion.

“He said, ‘I think the pharmaceutical industry is making me look bad. You should see what they do to my friend Louis Farrakhan.'” Farrakhan is the current leader of the Nation of Islam.

“I’ll never forget the wording he used: ‘It’s like with Scientology. If you let me just tell you what it was really about, just give me like 20 minutes to, like, really just tell you what it was about, you would say no f**king way. No f**king way.’ I remember being like, the wording was like, is that a good thing to be saying?” Rogan shared.

Rogan and Apatow shot each other glances during the “very loaded moment.” And Rogan recalled not being sure that he could derail the conversation. He explained himself as “generally a weak-willed, weak-minded person.”

Luckily, Apatow had no problem shutting down Tom Cruise’s plea, and the Knocked Up star is incredibly thankful.

“Can we come out of this? Are we strong enough to have him do this to us and not be converted?” continued Rogan. “. . . If they got him, what chance do I have?”

“Thank God Judd was like, ‘I think we’re good. Let’s just talk about movies and stuff.’ Woof. Dodged that bullet,” he added.

Jerrod Carmichael Makes Dig on Tom Cruise and Scientology During the 2023 Golden Globes

The clip has made its way back to headlines after Jerrod Carmichael made a major dig on Tom Cruise and his Scientology affiliation while Carmichael was hosting the 2023 Golden Globes.

During the ceremony, the host walked in front of the audience holding three Golden Globe trophies and said he found them backstage.

“I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige,” he joked.

Shelly is the missing wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. The last time anyone saw her was in 2007, and in 2013, former Scientology member Leah Remini filed a missing person report on her.

Remini wrote in a Tweet that the LAPD closed the case just hours after she made the report, and the department told the press they located Shelly. However, no one has seen proof.

“When I asked where Shelly was, Tommy Davis, Tom Cruise, and David Miscavige’s henchman told me, ‘You don’t have the f**king rank to ask about Shelly,'” she wrote. “I was subjected to months of cruel interrogations and reprogramming for the ‘high crime’ of asking where Shelly was.”

Remini praised Carmichael on Twitter following his bold move.

T”hank you Jerrod Carmichael!” she wrote. “Where is Shelly??”