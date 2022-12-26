top-gun-maverick-star-tom-cruise-reportedly-has-iced-out-will-smith-since-oscars-slap-earlier-this-year

Will Smith is still dealing with the backlash of his Oscar scandal. And his former friends in Hollywood aren’t willing to help pull him back to A-list status, especially not Tom Cruise.

Allegedly, Smith has been trying to “reconnect” with the Top Gun: Maverick star for months, but Cruise has been ghosting him in return.

“Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstorm on some projects together,” a source told OK!. “A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will’s comeback, or so he thinks. Will has even offered to fly to London if that’s more convenient, but Tom isn’t biting and doesn’t even write him back.”

Will Smith fell from fame after he charged the stage during a Chris Rock stand-up act at the 2022 Oscar ceremony in April. Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Smith slapped Rock mid-performance.

The Aladdin star won this year’s award for Best Actor, but the Academy stripped him of his title after the on-air assault. It also banned Smith from attending another Oscars ceremony for 10 years. Subsequently, he lost his place in Hollywood and hasn’t been able to find work.

Tom Cruise Doesn’t Want to ‘Be Dragged Down by Association’

Smith has gone on the record saying he respects that some people may not be ready to forgive him. But he hopes that his “team” isn’t “penalized” by his actions. And his main focus is helping them get back to work.

According to the source, Cruise feels bad for Smith’s situation. But he doesn’t feel bad enough to “put his neck on the line and be dragged down by association.”

Aside from that, Tom Cruise also doesn’t want to be involved in Tinseltown society at all. He moved to the UK in order to get away from the unending paparazzi and drama in the States. And he has no plans on becoming a tabloid star again.

“Tom is still very wary of any Hollywood friendships,” the source continued. “He likes his reclusive lifestyle in the United Kingdom. He doesn’t want to get sucked back into the Hollywood scene — especially by way of Will Smith. He’s still kryptonite.”