‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise to Rocket Up to Space for New Movie

Tom Cruise amazed audiences in Top Gun: Maverick. However, an upcoming movie of his could amaze people even more due to its filming location.

The popular actor gave a fantastic performance in the Top Gun sequel. A new film he is starring in could be out of this world in comparison. Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Donna Langley wants to send Cruise up to space — literally.

Langley plans to send Cruise up to the International Space Station (ISS) for the film. Cruise and director of the film, Doug Liman, pitched the movie to Langley over Zoom earlier on in the pandemic, according to BBC. The film “actually takes place on earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day.”

She hopes that Cruise will be “the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”

Although it has not been confirmed if this will actually happen, it’s a big priority for the team to make it possible.

Cruise is absolutely no stranger to wild stunts for his films. Just last month, the star stood on a flying plane in a promotion for the new Mission Impossible film.

A fan tweeted the video, captioning it: “MISSION IMPOSSIBLE DEAD RECKONING CINEMACON FOOTAGE.”

‼️MISSION IMPOSSIBLE DEAD RECKONING CINEMACON FOOTAGE‼️ pic.twitter.com/kaHV1unlAE — mar (@icemavs) September 4, 2022

Knowing that Cruise is willing to do crazy things like this is definitely good news for the space idea.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Shares About Convincing Tom Cruise to Do Sequel

Back in August, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski, shared how he convinced Cruise to do the sequel to the Top Gun film.

“I think it was about the story’s emotion,” Kosinski said in an interview with Forbes. “The thing that I think Tom was waiting for was an emotional hook that would pull him back into this character and this notion of having to train his wingman’s son for a mission that would likely kill him. There was a lot there that he could dig into, so I think the emotional hook of that storyline was a big part of it.”

He continued: “There was also the idea of figuring out a way to shoot this film practically. He had done aerial sequences in other films for years. I had been working in aerial sequences in films, including one with him called Oblivion, trying to find different ways to shoot them, cover them, and make them exciting.”

“It just felt like the right time because the technology reached a point where we thought we might be able to pull off shooting this film for real. I think he ultimately thought that if not now, then when? We all held hands and jumped in back in 2017 and here we are five years later. We made it through the other side,” Kosinski concluded.