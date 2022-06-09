‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Val Kilmer Teases Another Potential Reunion

Top Gun: Maverick is still slaying at the box office. The film hits all of the nostalgia that fans crave, and now, one of its stars is teasing another reunion that he’d like to see happen.

Val Kilmer, who returns to the film as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, has ideas for the future. “I’m dreaming of making Frankenstein with Werner Herzog!” he says in a recent interview with EW.

How the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Reunion Came Together

In the conversation, Kilmer also reveals how his appearance in the sequel came to be. “Iceman” is now an Admiral and the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. He’s the one that specifically requested that “Maverick” return to the program to train a group of young pilots for a dangerous mission. But real-life health concerns made Kilmer’s appearance in the film questionable during production. In recent years, the actor has dealt with throat cancer. Still, everyone involved in the film wanted to ensure the reunion could happen.

Director Joseph Kosinski assures that Kilmer was always a part of the plan. “That was a requirement from Tom, Jerry (Bruckheimer, who produced both the original film and the sequel), from myself,” he said. “You had to figure out a way to bring Iceman in. We met with Val. He had the idea of how to integrate Iceman in a really authentic way.”

“Tom called me,” Kilmer said of Cruise formally offering him the role. “I said yes immediately.”

The reunion was an emotional moment in the film for fans. It was equally emotional for everyone involved on the set. “Obviously we spent a lot of time on that scene, writing it, getting ready,” Kosinski says. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to work. Chris McQuarrie (co-writer) put the final touches on the scene and really convinced me that the scene was going to work. And he was right. It’s a really beautiful scene. We shot it in Los Angeles in a really beautiful house up on a park. Very special to see not only Val and Tom, but Maverick and Iceman back on the screen together.”

Kilmer fondly remembers those moments. “We blew a lot of takes laughing so much,” he says. “It was really fun…special.”

What’s Next for ‘Top Gun?’

If you’ve not yet seen the film, or if you want to see it a second or third time, there’s a good chance it’ll hang around theaters most of the summer. Paramount boss Brian Robbins recently shared his thoughts on theatrical runs and also his company’s franchises. It begs the question: can Top Gun become the same type of franchise as other studio successes like Star Trek and Transformers? Well…Robbins didn’t say no. For now, we’ll take his advice and enjoy the ride.