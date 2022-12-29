‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Still Trending on Twitter 7 Months After Its Release

Top Gun: Maverick premiered Memorial Day weekend as movie fans kicked off summer with an adrenaline rush combined with a helping of 1980s nostalgia. And the Tom Cruise film still is trending through Christmas and into New Year’s Day.

With only a few days remaining in 2022, Top Gun: Maverick will end the year as the top-grossing movie. It made $1.487 billion at the worldwide box office. Avatar: The Way of Water is in second. The hard-charging sequel sits at $1.028 billion after premiering in mid-December. Jurassic World: Dominion is the only other movie in 2022 to exceed $1 billion.

The movie made its streaming premiere on Dec. 22 on Paramount+. And Paramount PR officials said Wednesday that the Top Gun sequel became the most-watched movie premiere ever on its streaming service. And it was obvious people still wanted to share their thoughts on Maverick, Rooster, Iceman and Hangman.

So grab your Aviators and find your well-worn leather flight jacket. Let’s look at some of the tweets.

One fan wrote Wednesday afternoon: “rewatching both top gun movies…finished the first one and i’m now on Top Gun: Maverick…i’m the happiest girl right now.” Another fan tweeted: “Top Gun: Maverick just made me feel the way I did when I watched Star Wars for the first time… wow.”

Scott Gustin shared a scene and these comments: “After rewatching Top Gun: Maverick (again), I think the Mach 9 “Talk to me, Goose” moment is when I was 100% emotionally invested in this film. The moment gets better with every watch. The score is perfection. Unreal cinematography.”

After rewatching Top Gun: Maverick (again), I think the Mach 9 “Talk to me, Goose” moment is when I was 100% emotionally invested in this film.



The moment gets better with every watch. The score is perfection. Unreal cinematography. pic.twitter.com/TYiWj7SQob — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 26, 2022

Signs Indicate Top Gun: Maverick Is Headed to Academy Award Nomination

And signs are blinking green that this romp of a movie could be in line for an Academy Awards nomination. It’s already secured a spot on the AFI Awards Movies of the Year list. Plus, the National Board of Review named it movie of the year. And the Producers Guild gave Cruise a coveted individual award — the David O. Selznick trophy for excellence in theatrical production. It’s already a nominee for the Golden Globes. The Academy names its nominees on Jan. 24.

Comic book creator Rob Liefeld tweeted: “Top Gun: Maverick was the best damn movie of not only 2022 but the last decade or longer. Nothing could touch it this last year. Infinitely re-watchable. That’s my top film. Give it the best picture Oscar.”

An ex-journalist, using the hashtag #bestof2022, posted: “The Test Run Scene in Top Gun: Maverick is one of my most beloved scenes in cinema. Hans Zimmer scores it perfectly & this is just quintessential Tom Cruise. I could play it on rewatch forever.”

Nerdist turned a slice of the movie into a reindeer training clip. Now that’s festive. And speaking of festive, Paramount+ gifted its YouTube viewers with an endless loop of the younger pilots playing touch football on the beach.

“Some folks might prefer staring at a crackling fire for their yuletide celebrations,” the account wrote. “But if you’re the type who feels the need for speed, a loop of Top Gun: Maverick’s sweaty beach football scene might be the holiday joy you’re looking for.”