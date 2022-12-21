‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Streaming on Paramount+ This Week

This summer, Top Gun: Maverick blasted through the global box office and now fans can have a private screening by streaming it at home. The highly-anticipated sequel is already flying high, having collected more than a billion dollars in revenue worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter. To ensure you don’t miss out on the action, the Tom Cruise flick will be available to stream on Paramount+ and Epix (soon to rebranded MGM+) this December 22nd. However, if you just can’t wait that long, it’s also accessible for rental or purchase right now through Prime Video, iTunes Vudu and various other video-on-demand services.

Tom Cruise triumphantly jumps back into the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. He returns over three decades after the iconic film’s events to teach a new generation of naval aviators. Val Kilmer returns in his original role of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky and is joined by Miles Teller (who portrays Goose’s son), Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Glen Powell, among others.

On December 22nd, Top Gun: Maverick will become available for streaming on Paramount+. It will also be on Epix (which will be rebranded as MGM+ in January). However, subscription to either of these services is necessary in order to watch the movie.

Other ways to catch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at home

Get your Tom Cruise fix with a digital purchase or rental of Top Gun: Maverick on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video. This will run you $6 to rent and $10 to buy. It’s also on Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube Movies & Shows. With Paramount+, you can enjoy a 7-day complimentary trial. This allows you to catch Top Gun: Maverick at no cost during that time span.

Get access to Epix (or soon-to-be MGM+) through your traditional or digital cable TV for a competitive price. You can also subscribe directly to the standalone app for only $6 per month. MGM’s service provides access to its extensive library of films. They have iconic franchises like House of Gucci, Licorice Pizza and Rocky. They also have original series such Belgravia, Billy the Kid and Godfather of Harlem.

Is a third ‘Top Gun’ film in the cards?

Although Top Gun: Maverick was 2022’s highest-grossing movie, a third film is not guaranteed. Even with fan interest and some enthusiasm from stars like Miles Teller, the decision to make the third installment is in Cruise’s hands.

After enduring a long wait, Miles Teller and other youthful co-actors like Jay Ellis and Glen Powell finally saw their hard work come to fruition with Top Gun: Maverick. The film was all but completed in 2019 but had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tom Cruise held firm on his decision of giving it an official theatrical release instead of opting for streaming platforms. This proved to be worthwhile as it paid off in the end.