‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer Sees Tom Cruise Back in the Cockpit

More than 30 years after debuting his hit movie, “Top Gun,” beloved actor Tom Cruise is reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he again takes to the skies in an all-new, high-stakes mission. And ahead of the highly anticipated film debut, Paramount Pictures released the new official trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” Check out the action-packed preview below.

The trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick” has Tom Cruise and action film fans alike just dying to see the brand new film. Deadline shared the synopsis for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

The brand new film promises to see Maverick (Tom Cruise) facing the ghosts of his past. In doing so, the synopsis reveals the pilot is “drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

The trailer reveals the new iteration of “Top Gun” will be as comical as it is raw, with Tom Cruise at the center of the iconic storyline.

For Outsiders looking forward to catching the new film, be sure to head to theaters May 27th for the “Top Gun Maverick” premiere.

Tom Cruise’s Former Manager Called Him a ‘Perfectionist’

There’s a reason Tom Cruise and “Top Gun” have become icons in the film industry and that’s in part due to the actor’s dedication to his characters. An awkward 1981 interaction once revealed just how dedicated Tom Cruise can become while filming.

While previously speaking with the Daily Mail, Tom Cruise’s first manager, Eileen Berlin, recounted an experience the actor had with a waitress while filming “Taps.”

She told the outlet, “The waitress asked him, ‘Aren’t you one of the [‘Taps’] actors?'”

Instead of confirming his role in the film, Berlin said, “Tom said to us, ‘Please tell her not to ask me any questions. I’m still in character.'”

Sadly, Cruise’s former manager also shared Tom Cruise is such a perfectionist that he never experiences true happiness.

Berlin said, “What I have never seen is a real display of happiness in Tommy. He was always very, very ambitious, very, very determined to be a star. And that made him a perfectionist.”

She concluded, “That’s what drove him when I managed him and I’m sure that’s what drives him now.”