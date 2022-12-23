‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Was Reportedly Such a Smash Hit That It Put a Full Stop on a Chinese Ripoff Movie

A Chinese Top: Gun Maverick ripoff was mysteriously pulled just days before hitting theaters. The film’s creators were vague about the reason. But sources say that political powers decided to nix the debut after realizing it couldn’t compete with Tom Cruise’s blockbuster.

Born to Fly was intended to fill the void left behind when Maverick wasn’t cleared for the Chinese market. The plotline was nearly identical to its inspiration as it showed a young test pilot performing crazy mid-air stunts while he worked alongside the military’s most elite soldiers in a top-secret testing program.

The film starred a few of the country’s biggest stars, including singer-turned-actor, Wang Tibo. And the famed Liu Xiaoshi served as the director. Xiaoshi got his start by filming promotional videos for the Chinese military. And he worked with the complete cooperation of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, just like Maverick did with the U.S. Navy. To add to the mounting similarities, the movie featured the country’s most technologically advanced stealth fighter jet, the J-20.

Born to Fly was supposed to drop on September 30, one day before China’s National Day. And critics believed it would earn hundreds of millions of dollars. However, it never made it to a single screen.

Sources Say China’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Disappeared Because of Political Concerns

The film’s studios, Alibaba Pictures and Bona Film Group released a joint statement claiming that they were simply delaying the premiere “in order to present better production effects.” They’ve said nothing more on the matter.

Some sources, including the Hollywood Reporter, speculate that authorities put a stop to the Top Gun: Maverick ripoff due to censorship decisions. No one has verified these claims. But there is apparently a rumor in Bejing’s film industry that some thought the special effects and stunts paled in comparison to the U.S. version.

Authorities worried that the movie would make a mockery of the military, which could leave a negative mark on heightened propaganda. Those who watched the movie were disappointed because it supposedly make the air force appear weak in comparison. It also referenced the J-20 jet as a “fourth-generation” stealth fighter instead of what it is, a fifth-generation.

The publication also suggested that authorities were more sensitive because of the timing of the debut. Xi Jinping had been reappointed for a third time just two weeks prior. And the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party was particularly concerned about bad press.