‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Wins Another Major Award Leading Into the Oscars

Celebrating the best of editing in film, Top Gun: Maverick earned top honors for Drama at the 73rd American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards. Meanwhile, during the ceremony at UCLA’s Royce Hall, Everything Everywhere All At Once took home the award for Best Edited Comedic Feature. Gina Prince-Bythewood was honored with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, celebrating her impressive accomplishments in both art and business as observed through her body of work including The Woman King.



Editors Lynne Willingham and Don Zimmerman were honored with lifetime achievement awards for their exemplary contributions to the field of film editing. Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston gave Willingham the Career Achievement Award. “Lynne didn’t set out to be a trailblazer for other female editors,” Cranston said. “She has been a mentor and an inspiration to many women working in film and TV paving the way for a new generation.”

Zimmerman divulged to the audience that he stumbled into editing after a friend’s recommendation. He became immediately aware that this was exactly what he had been searching for. Having worked on Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky IV, he described editing as an art form. “In collaborating with some of the greatest talent from supervisors, sound editors to music editors, they all taught me telling the story is more than just an image.”

Momentum for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to win some major Oscars is building

This latest award bodes well for Top Gun: Maverick‘s Oscar chances. The film scored 6 Academy Award nominations. The blockbuster was nominated for the Oscars’ best picture at the iconic awards show. The crowd-pleaser was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Sound, Film Editing, Visual Effects, and Original Song.

The hit film has been racking up trophies as of late. Rotten Tomatoes also gave Top Gun: Maverick the title of the best movie of 2022. Critics were overwhelmingly impressed with the movie. 464 of them gave it a 96% certified fresh rating and 99% on their audience meter. The Tom Cruise-led, Joseph Kosinski-directed film was kept for theatrical release during the pandemic. Of course, it received an overwhelming A+ CinemaScore to boot.

After the pandemic forced movie theaters to close, Top Gun: Maverick emerged as a beacon of hope. Initially scheduled for July 12th, 2019, its release was pushed back due to worldwide shutdowns. However, Tom Cruise and Paramount refused streaming services’ attempts at acquiring rights. They insisted that it exclusively be shown in cinemas. As a result of their bold decision when the action-packed blockbuster was finally unveiled on May 2022, it soared to $1.489 billion worldwide gross at box offices across the world.