‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Box Office Dominance in 2022 Is Under Threat

Sometime Thursday, Top Gun: Maverick likely will lose its international box office lead, giving way to another sequel.

Yes, it appears Avatar: The Way of Water will knock off Top Gun: Maverick from the top of the money perch. It’s like the Avatar sequel threw a 50-yard pass at the end of regulation to beat a movie that’s dominated much of the 2022 box office game.

Variety pointed out that Top Gun: Maverick likely will fall to second after Thursday’s international box office receipts are calculated. Avatar is generating large chunks of money each day. On Wednesday, the movie rolled to another $70 million.

Here are the numbers so far. Top Gun: Maverick finished with $770 million in international sales at the box office. The Way of Water came into the day at $762.8 million. You can do the math. As the world heads into a holiday weekend, the Avatar sequel still is the choice for movie goers.

Spike the Ball! Top Gun: Maverick Still Wins Overall Box Office Title

However, don’t feel too bad for Tom Cruise and his fellow Top Gun pilots. The movie, which was released Memorial Day weekend, still likely will keep the overall box-office lead. That’s the total for domestic and international receipts. Maverick is sitting at $1.487 billion. Meanwhile, The Way of Water, which was first released Dec. 9, is in second at $1.1 billion. Although Avatar 2.0 is enjoying amazing numbers, there aren’t enough days remaining in 2022 to catch our favorite pilots.

Jurassic World: Dominion is in third with $1.003 billion. It’s the only other movie to reach $1 billion this year. And coincidentally, all three movies are sequels. Top Gun: Maverick has its roots in the mid-1980s, while Jurassic World had its genesis in the 1990s. Avatar, which won three Academy Awards, premiered in 2009. Yes, movie lovers still love nostalgia.

Here’s another date for you Top Gun fans who want the movie to be popular at the box office and with the critics. The Academy Awards reveals its nominations, Jan. 24. Signs are pointing towards Top Gun: Maverick being included in the elite categories.

The movie received two Golden Globes nominations — for Best Drama and Best Song. The Globes divides movies into two categories. There’s one for drama. The other is comedy/musical. Top Gun is up against The Way of Water, TÁR, The Fabelmans and Elvis.

The movie has collected other notables. It already earned a spot on the AFI Awards Movies of the Year list. Meanwhile, the National Board of Review named it movie of the year. Plus, the Producers Guild voted Cruise an individual award — the David O. Selznick trophy for excellence in theatrical production.