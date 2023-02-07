‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Glen Powell Teams Up With Anthony Hopkins For Upcoming Action Thriller

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is slated to join forces with silver screen legend and Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins in an upcoming film. According to reports via Deadline, the Top Gun: Mavierick player is teaming up with Hopkins in Locked. This upcoming film is a remake of the Argentinian action thriller film titled 4×4.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Glen Powell’s Latest Project Sees The Top Gun: Maverick Star “Locked” Into The Complex Crime World With Hopkins Running The Show

Deadline describes Locked as a character-driven thriller full of intensity. The film follows a thief who stumbles into deadly mysteries after breaking into a luxury SUV. The wayward thief soon learns that he has been lured into a deadly trap set by a mysterious figure. Glen Powell portrays the young thief who soon learns he has zero control over the recently stolen SUV.

One of the producers of the film says the Locked script is a strong one. This allows both of the project’s prolific actors room to create exceptional performances with their unique Locked characters.

Locked Pulled In Some Big Names Both In Front Of The Cameras And Behind

According to Sam Raimi, the producer behind the upcoming film, Locked has a strong crew of creators behind the development of the thriller film. And, of course, Locked boasts an impressively strong cast of characters.

“Dave Yarovesky so elevated the material on Nightbooks, and he was our first choice for this,” Sam Raimi says of the Locked script.

“The script was so good and he’s such a good communicator that we were able to interest Anthony Hopkins,” Raimi continues per Deadline. The producer adds that Hopkins is a star that his generation sees as “just about the greatest actor ever.”

“Glen’s character has got a soul to him that’s slowly revealed as the picture goes on. It seems as though he’s just a thief, someone that doesn’t care for others but as the film unfolds, you realize he has a wife and a child that he loves and [who] he’s wronged,” the producer relates.

“This whole experience gives him a chance to reflect back on how he’s treated them,” Raimi explains. The producer adds that Powell’s character begins to reflect on how “he’s lived his life relative” to his family.

Raimi adds that Glen Powell’s character knows this self-reflection is important because “his time is at hand.” The producer explains that the Top Gun: Maverick star’s character knows that this is the end of the line.

“So the self-reflection is an element through the course of this adventure,” Raimi explains of the thriller film.

“But this is not an emotional piece as much as it is an action tension piece,” he adds. “A nonstop thrill ride with characters at the center you learn to care about.” This will translate into a “satisfying experience for the audience,” Raimi concludes.