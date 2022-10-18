‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Jay Ellis Speaks on Possible Sequel

Top Gun: Maverick dominated the pop culture scene all summer long after it flew into theaters in May. The film stands as the highest-grossing film of the year so far. Which is a huge feat for a sequel that came 30 years after the original.

The Tom Cruise starring vehicle captured so many imaginations that fans are clamoring for another sequel. No one wants to wait another 30 years, so fans are begging to learn when we might see Maverick and his team take to the skies again. Jay Ellis played Lt. Reuben “Payback” Fitch in the film. But as far as he knows, there’s still nothing in the works in terms of a sequel.

“I haven’t heard about it, so if you know something, tell me,” Ellis said to People. “No, I don’t think there will be. What do I know? Maybe there will be. Maybe there will.”

Even though he’s not aware of a third Top Gun sequel, Ellis said he’d jump at the chance to film one. And he’s certain his co-stars would feel the same way.

“I mean, we would all love to work together. We’d love to do it again. We’d love to be with Tom [Cruise] again. We’d love to be in the back F18s again,” Ellis said. “So if we’re lucky enough to do it again, I’m sure every single one of us would be there.”

What Would it Take to Get Another Top Gun Sequel?

Ellis credits the uncompromising vision of Tom Cruise for the success of Top Gun: Maverick. The superstar is known for his commitment to shooting the most exciting stunt work possible. So another Top Gun film would need to be done exactly right.

“Because I think that’s one of the things that Tom will tell you. In the 30-plus years of him not making this movie, one of the reasons that it took him a while was because he really wanted to be able to film the flight experience for what it is and the only way to do that was to be able to get in the back of F-18s and put cameras in there and put actors in there,” Ellis said to Screen Rant. “I think we’ve now created that experience, so it’s what is the next version of that, the next iteration of that, I think, is really a big part of whatever that next film could be.”

Ellis said he understands the fascination of sequels and remakes in Hollywood today. He realizes people love to go back and see the characters of their favorite films grow and change. And that’s part of what made Top Gun: Maverick the phenomenon it became.

“I think what’s interesting about this film is you really want to see where Pete Maverick is 30 years later, you really want to see how that guy ended up. You want to see how Iceman ended up, it is really interesting,” Ellis said. “I think with this film, one of the reasons that I definitely was like, ‘I’m in,’ and so many people were in, is because you really want to see where those characters ended up all these years later.”