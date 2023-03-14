‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Lewis Pullman Looked Exactly Like His ‘Independence Day’ Star Dad at the Oscars

Like father, like son. Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman looked exactly like his Independence Day icon father Bill Pullman at the 2023 Oscars.

While on the red carpet of the Oscars, Lewis Pullman was seen showing an uncanny resemblance to his dad Bill. The Top Gun: Maverick actor was born in 1993 and is the son of Bill and Tamara Hurwitz. He has a sister, Maesa, and a brother Jack. Lewis started his acting career in 2013. Along with Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman has also appeared in The Strangers: Prey at Night, and Bad Times at the El Royale. He is currently starring in Amazon Prime Video’s sci-fi neo-western series Outer Range.

lewis pullman wears a custom thom browne tuxedo with grosgrain tipping in black mohair with black grosgrain ribbon bow tie and black pebble grain block heel chelsea boots to attend the 95th academy awards. @TopGunMovie @TheAcademy #thombrowne #lewispullman #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UuBct5uqjw — Thom Browne (@ThomBrowne) March 13, 2023

Last fall, Lewis Pullman opened up to Us Weekly about how his father has been a huge influence on his acting career. “With every project, I go to him,” Lewis said. “He and my mom… they have incredible insight… They know the business so well. I get catered advice that’s personal to me – that’s pretty irreplaceable.”

Pullman then said that he would look up to and admire his father regardless of his relation to the Independence Day star. “I’m just lucky to be able to have him not only as an incredible but as a great mentor.”

In regards to any father-son projects, Lewis Pullman admitted he was “honestly nervous” about doing anything “really meaty” at this point in his acting career. “I’m waiting for the moment where I feel like I’ve got my heels dug in,” he continued. “And I’m confident I can keep up with him. As of right now. I’m… trying to catch up.”

Lewis Pullman Reveals How He Prepared For His Role in Oscars Nominated Film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Days after Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters last spring, Lewis Pullman revealed to The Wrap how he actually prepared to take on his role in the Oscars nominated film.

“I was shooting a series called Catch-22, and it was all of us boys, which is a group of young boys, and we were all basically helping each other make tapes for Top Gun,” Pullman recalled. “But I had my buddy, Graham Patrick Martin, help me with the tape and we all helped each other with our tapes. And we were like, “Well, this would be cool, but it’s never going to happen.’”

However, a couple of weeks after making the video, Lewis Pullman received a phone call asking him if he was afraid of flying. He stated that while turbulence is a little nerve-wracking, he had no problem with it. “And that was pretty much the test. I think that they had a lot of confidence, as they should have had, in Tom Cruise’s flight training regime that he had set up for us.”

Also talking about the training program that Cruise built for the cast, Pullman said that the veteran actor knew that no one in the cast was really ready to go up and pull these G’s. “They were confident that they were going to get us from the bottom of the barrel up to the place that we needed to go.”