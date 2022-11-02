Top Gun: Maverick’s Miles Teller Says He’d Sacrifice Body Parts for Phillies World Series Win

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller jokes that he would consider cutting off a body part if it meant the Phillies could win the World Series. Before the Philadelphia Phillies’ big Game 3 win over the Houston Astros, actor, and self-proclaimed Philly fan joined Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie and Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader for a quick interview. When asked what he would be willing to do to see his beloved team take home their third Fall Classic title, the Whiplash star was more than ready with an answer.

“I feel like you don’t need all your toes,” Teller quipped. McKenzie inquired if the particular sacrifice Teller was referring to would result in the loss of multiple toes, or just one. After a short pause, Teller explained that what he was proposing should be more than enough. “Easy buddy, a toe is still important!! One toe is not enough?! Get out of here,” Teller laughed. However, Teller does take action roles on occasion. Maybe he began to reconsider, because he threw out another option. “Gallbladder, I heard you don’t need that.”

Teller and Phillies fans were overjoyed as their team won 7-0 against the Astros, especially after Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm hit home runs. The Phillies are now up 2-1 in the series. This means that they only need two more wins for Teller to fulfill his promise. He showed a video of the moment on his Twitter and said that the Phillies will win not only the next two games but also the entire World Series against Houston within five games.

Phils in 5 pic.twitter.com/vMC489xjuK — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) November 2, 2022

Miles Teller recently revealed something he and his Top Gun co-star have in common

The Phillies taking the world series would be icing on the cake after the success of Top Gun: Maverick. On a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Miles Teller noted something he and Cruise have in common. He told the tv late-night host about how he got sick shortly after shooting a flying sequence. “We landed, and I thought, ‘Man, I’m not feeling too good,’” Teller detailed. “I was really hot and I just started itching like crazy. So I got out of the jet. I’m just covered in hives. Head to toe. I go to a doctor. I do a blood analysis. I’m in an oatmeal bath that night. I have sensitive skin anyway, truth be told, Irish-Scottish skin. No dyes, no nothing.”

Teller later that the blood tests revealed “flame-retardant, pesticide, and jet fuel” in his bloodstream.“I go to set the next day and Tom‘s like, ‘How did it go Miles? What did they find?’” Teller said. “I was like, ‘Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.’ And without even skipping a beat Tom goes ‘Yeah, I was born with it, kid. So that was a very Tom moment for me.”