‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Better Have A Need For Snacks: ‘Popcorn Guy’ Will Be at the Oscars

Viral sensation the “Popcorn Guy” is headed to the Oscars, and Top Gun: Maverick‘s Tom Cruise is the celeb he most wants to sling a snack at. Thanks to the power of social media, even obscure people in mundane jobs can become overnight sensations and have their lives changed forever. This was certainly the case with Jason Grosboll – an ordinary movie theater employee whose buttering skills went viral on the Internet and landed him a gig at one of Hollywood’s most esteemed events: The Oscars!

Grosboll recently made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to chat with the host of the upcoming 95th Academy Awards about his newfound celebrity status after a moviegoer captured him in a video theatrically buttering popcorn. His stunning performance went viral, garnering over 6.7 million views on TikTok and propelling Grosboll into overnight fame.

Grosboll, an employee at the Century 16 Theater in Corpus Christi, Texas, wasn’t aware of his viral fame until one of his pals told him about it. Nowadays people recognize him and ask for photos when they visit the theater. His latest viral video captivated an astounding 16.3 million viewers, earning him the nickname “Popcorn Guy” across social media platforms. This video showcased him masterfully preparing enormous buckets of popcorn with lightning speed.

Jimmy Kimmel makes Popcorn Guy an offer he can’t refuse

His exceptional skills and enthusiasm for his job earned him an unexpected offer from Kimmel. “What are you doing on March 12, Jason? Because I’m hosting the Oscars this year and if you’re interested, we could probably use the world’s greatest popcorn bucket filler at the Dolby Theater,” Kimmel said.

Of course, Popcorn Guy was all for it. There’s even one star in particular that he’s eager to sling some salty goodness at. He told Kimmel that serving Tom Cruise some popcorn would be “amazing.” It’s safe to say that Cruise will be there; Top Gun: Maverick earned 6 Oscar nominations. Maybe Cruise could even break out some moves from his 1988 film Cocktail and show Grosboll a thing or two.

However, going to the Oscars is just another feather in Grosboll’s butter-stained cap. On Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Hall joyfully celebrated Grosboll’s accomplishments as the city’s very own Popcorn Guy. “Jason Grosboll has rightfully earned the nickname ‘The Popcorn Guy,'” Mayor Paulette Guajardo said at the ceremony. “On behalf of the City of Corpus Christi, congratulations on your success, we are proud of you!”