‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Didn’t Get an Oscar Nomination, and Fans Aren’t Happy

2022 was a huge year for Tom Cruise’s long-awaited film sequel Top Gun: Maverick, kicking off 2023 with 6 Academy Award nominations. However, while Tom Cruise all but spearheaded the massively successful and critically acclaimed project, the 60-year-old actor did not receive a single Oscar nomination. With weeks to go until the event airs on TV, fans have taken to social media to complain.

“No Tom Cruise for Best Actor?” one fan complained. “I know the award isn’t for ‘man most willing to be strapped to a missile and fired into the sun if it makes you 8% more willing to buy a movie ticket,’ but at least give the guy a nomination!”

As OK! reminds us, Tom Cruise saw mass critical acclaim for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, but fans and industry professionals alike praised the iconic actor for his dedication to authenticity as he and his castmates got behind the wheels of real F-18 fighter jets.

A second Top Gun fan wrote, “if Tom Cruise didn’t win an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, then what’s the point of having the awards show? Literally EVERYBODY Worldwide Loved it, it’s a Masterpiece. The End.”

Though Cruise’s reaction to his snub from the Academy remains unknown, the outlet states he reportedly didn’t have the best reaction when he lost out to Brad Pitt for the Golden Globes’ Best Actor nomination in December.

Snub Comes Just Days After One ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Costar Shared High Praise for Tom Cruise’s Work on the Film

Although the Academy refuses to recognize Tom Cruise’s prowess as an actor after the worldwide success of Top Gun: Maverick, one of his costars recently argued that he absolutely deserves not only an Oscars nomination but the Best Actor award.

Jennifer Connelly—who plays Penny, Tom Cruise’s onscreen romantic interest in Top Gun: Maverick—spoke out about the actor’s work on the hit film. While attending the Sundance Film Festival, the actress gushed, “He’s extraordinary. He’s extraordinary as a person and fantastic as an actor, and I think that he is just perfect. He embodies that character (Pete “Maverick” Mitchell) so beautifully, and I think he absolutely deserves [an Oscar].”

Connelly not only praised Tom Cruise’s work on his portrayal of Maverick, though but also on his and his character’s meaningful connection with Miles Teller’s character Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.

The Top Gun: Maverick star continued, “I think the relationship he has with [Miles Teller’s] character is so beautiful and moving.”

She added, “the work that he did to accomplish those flying sequences, it’s something else.”

As many fans of the summertime blockbuster know, Tom Cruise earned massive praise for his dedication to authenticity when he and the rest of his castmates attended a kind of Top Gun boot camp in order to prepare for their roles. They underwent many of the challenges and training sessions most real Top Gun pilots undertake.