‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Taught Costar One Major Life Lesson

Top Gun: Maverick may not be in the midst of its big-screen glory anymore. But the film is still finding new success seemingly every day. And much of that is thanks to some of Tom Cruise’s sage wisdom.

Jay Ellis, who plays Lt. Reuben ‘Payback’ Fitch in the movie, recently spoke to Fox News from the red carpet at a Foundation of Aids Research event. And he shared that Cruise helped him and each of the castmates understand what Maverick would mean to audiences before it even dropped.

“Tom reminded us daily and really protected us and created this bubble for us to go and succeed,” Ellis said. “And then, we step into the press tour and we start to see the love and the recognition and people coming out of their homes and back into theaters.”

The 40-year-old star admitted that watching the movie break records was inspirational. And, it reaffirmed everything that Tom Cruise taught him.

“It’s been an absolutely amazing ride. And we’re grateful,” he continued. “We’re grateful for every single person who spent every dime to go see this movie and left their house and left their jobs and went two times and three times. It’s a testament to the power of film—bringing people together.”

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Nominated For Six People’s Choice Awards

Jay Ellis was once again reminded that Tom Cruise was on to something when People Choice announced its 2022 nominees—and Top Gun: Maverick earned six nods.

The actors got to celebrate when the movie debuted with the biggest opening weekend ever. Then, they cheered once more when earnings surpassed $1 billion. And by the time Maverick left theaters, everyone was proud to see that the movie hit no. 5 on the highest-grossing domestic movies of all time list. And now, the cast is gearing up for a second round of fame as the award show season takes off.

#TopGun: Maverick has been nominated for six @peopleschoice awards! Voting is open at https://t.co/5i82y9S4RE



Movie of 2022

Action Movie of 2022

Male Movie Star of 2022

– Tom Cruise

– Miles Teller

Action Movie Star of 2022

– Tom Cruise

Song of 2022

-“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/q4TWYISWQ5 — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) October 26, 2022

People’s Choice Awards shared on Oct. 26 that Maverick is up for Movie of 2022 and Action Movie of 2022. Actors Tom Cruise and Miles Teller are on the list for Movie Star of 2022. Cruise is also nominated for Action Movie Star of 2022. And Lady Gaga may walk away with Song of 2022 thanks to her work with Hold My Hand.

As the name suggests, People’s Choice Awards lets fans choose which movies and stars take home the trophies, and voting has already begun. On Dec. 6, NBC will air the ceremony live and announce which of the categories Top Gun: Maverick won.