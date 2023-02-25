‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise to Appear on ‘Late Late Show’ Finale With James Corden in Surprising Skit

Tom Cruise is joining forces with James Corden one last time to create an unforgettable sketch before The Late Late Show wraps up. However, the Top Gun: Maverick star won’t be up to his usual action-oriented hijinks. On the CBS show’s Instagram, it was divulged that Tom Cruise is departing from his usual action-filled guest segments and rather joining the host for a live musical performance of The Lion King at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, before the final episode of the iconic late-night talk show airs, a special primetime segment entitled “The Last Late Late Show” will be presented on April 27th. The show released an enticing preview on social media of Cruise donning the beloved warthog costume and Corden holding a figure representing the renowned meerkat. “Here’s to finding the Pumbaa to your Timon,” captioned the image. “And to one last sketch with @tomcruise before we turn out the lights on the #LateLateShow.”

Previously, Corden and the Days of Thunder star joined forces for segments including piloting fighter jets and skydiving. These are activities that left the not-so-brave host terrified on both occasions.

On April 27, the curtain is set to close on James Corden’s 15-year legacy as host of The Late Late Show. At 12:37 p.m., his final episode will air followed by a primetime special at 10 pm on CBS and Paramount+. After seven Emmy Awards wins since taking over in 2015, it was confirmed earlier this month that @midnightreboot would be replacing him in the time slot.

James Corden’s show may be wrapping up, but Cruise has the Oscars to look forward to

Meanwhile, Cruise has a lot to celebrate. Top Gun: Maverick scored 6 Academy Award nominations. The blockbuster was nominated for the Oscars’ best picture at the iconic awards show. The crowd-pleaser was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Sound, Film Editing, Visual Effects, and Original Song.

The critical and box office success has a lot of fans hoping for a sequel. Cruise’s co-star Jay Ellis recently weighed in on the possibility. “I haven’t heard about it, so if you know something, tell me,” Ellis told People Magazine in October. “No, I don’t think there will be. What do I know? Maybe there will be. Maybe there will.”

“I mean, we would all love to work together. We’d love to be with Tom [Cruise] again. We’d love to be in the back F18s again,” he continued. “So if we’re lucky enough to do it again, I’m sure every single one of us would be there.” Top Gun: Maverick was all but finished back in 2019, but was delayed due to COVID-19. Tom Cruise insisted the film get a theatrical release rather than going straight to streaming platforms. The gamble certainly paid off between the box office and awards.