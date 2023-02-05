TopGun3 Trends on Twitter After Chinese Spy Balloon Fiasco

The Chinese spy balloon fiasco has caused a media storm for several reasons over the past few days, but one of the most bizarre and entertaining of those reasons came from its loose connection to the Top Gun franchise.

As many Twitter users noticed, #TopGun3 is trending today, and that’s thanks to a couple of fighter jets heading out to shoot down the suspicious aircraft on February 4.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The balloon initially entered U.S. airspace earlier this week. But it wasn’t until late this afternoon that the military took it out.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that a “U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command successfully brought down the high altitude surveillance balloon launched by and belonging to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) over the water off the coast of South Carolina in U.S. airspace.”

Videos of the fighter jets streaking through the sky made their way to social media, which quickly drew hilarious parallels to the Tom Cruise hit.

“Top Gun 3: “Maverick must train some young, inexperienced pilots to shoot down Chinese spy balloons. Will he succeed, or will his ego and his disagreement with top brass for waiting to shoot down spy balloons until they have fully transited the continental US get in the way,” wrote @ZacharyLowrance.

The script for Top Gun 3 is writing itself. https://t.co/aZfLZs923P — Dan Desai Martin (@DanMartinTalks) February 4, 2023

“The script for Top Gun 3 is writing itself,” @DanMartinTalks captioned alongside an official update on the event.

“There is a Top Gun 3 somewhere in this Balloon national security threat,” added @BobLoukas.

Amid the #TopGun3 Chatter, the Pentagon Confirms the Balloon Was a Surveillance Vessel

While the balloon made major headlines on Friday, it had been floating through the United States for several days. The fighter jet finally shot it down as it was over the Atlantic Ocean.

Initially, the Chinese government claimed that the balloon was a civilian aircraft being used for meteorological purposes. But the Pentagon later confirmed that it was actually a military surveillance craft, according to ABC News.

However, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder assured the public that the balloon never posed a physical or military threat. He also noted that the government took measures to ensure that the craft could not collect sensitive information.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken later urged that the balloon was a “clear violation” of U.S. sovereignty and international law and subsequently postponed a planned trip to China.

The Chinese foreign ministry maintains that the craft was not a spy balloon, and it heavily criticized the U.S. government in a statement by “expressing its strong dissatisfaction and protest against the U.S. using force to attack civilian unmanned airships.”