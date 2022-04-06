Trace Adkins’ ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ to Premiere on April 21: Watch the Gritty New Preview

After watching “Yellowstone” enough times, I think we can all agree that cowboying is a whole lot more than riding horses and looking good doing it. Now, country music icon Trace Adkins is putting the profession to the test, returning to host some of America’s hardiest cowboys (and girls) in season three of the “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.” There, we’ll see what it truly means to be a cowboy, and which of the series contestants’ are nitty-gritty enough to make it through to the end. See the new preview below.

You can try and fake it, but you won’t make it long. Ultimate Cowboy Showdown returns April 21st at 8p ET! #UltimateCowboyShowdown pic.twitter.com/OTam4NiddH — Ultimate Cowboy Showdown (@CowboyShowdown) April 6, 2022

The “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” returns on Thursday, April 21st and as we can see in the trailer, this season is already shaping up to be a tough one.

“Every cowboy is different,” one of the contestants shares with us, “But the spirit inside is the same,” another chimed in.

Footage previews contestants roping, herding cattle, braving heat, cold, and every other hardship a cowboy could possibly endure.

Straight to the point, Trace Adkins said, “Only the one with true grit will win the ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.'”

Be sure to tune in to INSP at 8 p.m. ET when the brand new season debuts.

Trace Adkins to Release New Remixes for ‘Honky Tonk Badonkadonk’

While plenty of Outsiders are hyped for the return of the “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown,” Trace Adkins fans are even more excited about this week’s remixed releases for his classic “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.”

Although Trace Adkins might come across as a bit of a traditionalist when it comes to music, he’s apparently super into putting a modern twist on his classic twangy hits. And we are absolutely here for it.

The country star made the announcement this week, teasing the remixes’ releases on Instagram. In his post, he wrote, “Coming this Friday! With all of the excitement around “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” all-new remixes are being released.”

While we still have a few days until Trace Adkins rewards us with what will surely be a gem of a remix, (or two, or three), Trace Adkins fans are able to pre-save the songs on all major streaming sites early. Just head to the country star’s “Link in bio” for access.

Fans took to the comments, sharing their excitement for the upcoming releases.

“So awesome,” one fan wrote. “Love this song,” said another.

“Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” originally debuted in 2005, yet more than a decade and a half later, it’s still a favorite among country fans, old and young. Having known the words since Trace Adkins first released the single all those years ago, it will be exciting to see what the country icon’s latest remixes have in store.