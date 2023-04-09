trisha-yearwood-still-missing-this-one-special-career-achievement-award

Country music star Trisha Yearwood’s latest show has her fans lining up in droves to ask the question: why hasn’t she earned Hall of Fame induction? Yearwood has earned Grammys, CMA Awards, ACM Awards, and even a Daytime Emmy in her three decades of country music. But she still hasn’t earned a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The event that got fans riled up was Yearwood’s recent appearance at The Big Gig, a special musical event held exclusively for HOF museum members. Rocking a black suit with flared pant legs, the sweet singer took the stage to perform some of her hit songs, including “She’s in Love with the Boy” and “Walkaway Joe.”

It’s not like the Country Music Hall of Fame did anything wrong — they gushed over Yearwood in a Facebook post commemorating the evening.

“The Big Gig celebrates the music that inspires us and the members who sustain the Museum. Multi-platinum artist Trisha Yearwood took the stage this year for a special performance for Museum Members. Mattie Lyn Smith also performed, accompanied by fellow Nashville School of the Arts classmates and participants in the “Words & Music” program,” the post read.

“Click through the photos for a look at this year’s Big Gig—just one of the Museum’s annual member-exclusive events. Become a member today for access to this and many more member perks like unlimited Museum admission, discounts on shopping, and unique programs for all ages,” the HOF concluded.

Trisha Yearwood served as the opening act of Garth Brooks’ 1991 nationwide tour

In the comments section, fans made it clear that they think Yearwood deserves a slot of her own at the museum.

“She looks so beautiful. It’s way past time for her to be inducted into the hall of fame,” one commenter wrote.

“Trisha Yearwood deserves to be in the next class of COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES. 🌟💙🎶🎶💙🌟” another user wrote.

“I’m a member, but will up my membership to a higher level when you induct this totally deserving woman into the HOF!” another comenter said.

“Just face it: It’s time to induct Trisha Yearwood into the Country Music Hall of Fame!” a fourth person also noted.

Yearwood’s husband, Garth Brooks (maybe you’ve heard of him), is never shy about vocalizing his support for his wife. Back in 2021 in a digital interview, Brooks lamented: “One of the greatest crimes in country music history right now: Trisha Yearwood is not in the Country Music Hall of Fame yet. That is a crime because I can’t tell you how many people have moved to this town because this woman’s voice drove them here. This is the greatest singer we have in country music, arguably, and so I’m a huge, huge fan.”