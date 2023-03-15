‘True Detective’ Duo Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Reuniting for New Apple TV Series

True Detective stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are teaming up once again.

TV Insider reports that the duo has signed on to an untitled Apple TV+ comedy series. The streamer gave the green light for ten half-hour episodes created by Emmy-winner David West Read (Schitt’s Creek).

The publication notes that Reed will work with both Apple TV+ and Skydance Television production and serve as the project’s executive producer. Harrelson and McConaughey will also executive produce along with Matt Thunell, Bill Bost, Jeremy Plager, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg.

The star-studded series will tell the story of two unlikely friends, played by McConaughey and Harrelson, who share a deep and loving bond. That bond is challenged when Harrelson moves his family in with McConaughey’s family’s Texas ranch.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Have Co-Starred in Four Other Projects

The news comes nine years after Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson co-starred in Season One of HBO’s hit crime anthology, True Detective. The plot followed a darker odd-couple story set in Louisiana. The two played state police detectives who must work together to solve a case connected to a murder they investigated nearly two decades prior.

Both actors earned Best Lead Actor nods from the Emmys Awards in 2014. The series itself also won five Emmys that year, including best director.

The two stars, who are real-life friends, also worked together as the leads in Surfer, Dude in 2008. The comedy saw them as stereotypical wave chasers in the middle of existential crises.

In 1999, they paired up for EdTV, which was directed by Ron Howard. That movie put McConaughey in the lead as a video store clerk who lets a film crew turn his life into a TV show. And the year before, the pals both appeared in the mockumentary titled Welcome to Hollywood that followed a struggling star hell-bent on making it on film.

Most recently, Woody Harrelson starred in Champions, which dropped last weekend. He also played in The Man From Toronto and Triangle of Sadness. Both films debuted last year.

Matthew McConaughey hasn’t released a film since 2021 when he voiced Buster Moon in Come Home. He has two projects on the horizon, however, including Agent Elvis and Dallas Sting.