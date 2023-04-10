‘True Detective: Night Country’ Wraps Filming in Iceland, When Will It Air?

True Detective just officially wrapped filming of Season 4, titled “Night Country,” according to show producer Mari Jo Winkler. Show writer Issa Lopez also announced the news that filming had finished in Iceland on social media a few days ago.

HBO has kept details of the latest installment heavily under wraps. What we do know is that the show is set in Alaska. It is the first iteration without original writer Nic Pizzolatto helming the script.

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice,” the HBO logline reads.

The crime drama anthology first took the entertainment world by storm in 2014, and has since tried to regain that same magic that Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, and a stellar script brought to the small screen. The influential Season 1 preceded an ignominious Season 2, but then the series regained its footing in Mahershala Ali’s Season 3. Now that Pizzolatto’s contract expired, will True Detective: Night Country measure up to its predecessors with new leadership behind the typewriter?

True Detective: Night Country comes on the heels of other recent big wins for HBO, like House of Dragon and The Last of Us

On Feb. 15, HBO released first-look images from the series via Twitter. The ominous photo shows stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis looking concerned (and cold) in the desolate landscape of Alaska (although most of the show was filmed in Iceland).

Meet your new True Detectives.

The darkness of the Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. The new season of the HBO Original #TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming soon. #NightCountryHBO pic.twitter.com/max4kpK15p — True Detective (@TrueDetective) February 15, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the True Detective: Night Country cast is full of heavy hitters. Two-time Oscar-winner Jodie Foster (who will also EP the show) takes top billing. The cast also features familiar HBO faces, as well as some Indigenous actors making their HBO debuts. Kali Reis, the second-billed star, formerly boxed professionally before starring in the 2021 thriller Catch the Fair One.

“Last shot of #truedetectivenightcountry Day 112 of an EPIC journey with the formidable Issa López, through snowstorms and windstorms and everything in between in the beautiful country of Iceland that I have called my home for the last 8 months,” Winkler captioned her Instagram photo.

HBO hasn’t confirmed a release date, but industry insiders expect early 2024, if not slightly before.