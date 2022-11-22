‘True Detective’ Star Woody Harrelson Reveals He Drank Cobra Blood With Michael J. Fox

While presenting Michael J. Fox with an honorary Oscar at the 13th Annual Governors Award over the weekend, Woody Harrelson reflected on the experiences he has had with the fellow actor and friend.

During the presentation, Woody Harrelson stated in 1989, he and Fox drank cobra blood mixed with Thai Whiskey while in Thailand. Fox was there filming Casualties of War and Harrelson decided to visit him. Harrelson admitted that Fox’s stomach did not handle the drink very well. “Mike promptly vomited his snake cocktail,” Harrelson declared on stage. “He never could hold his cobra blood.”

The situation started when Woody Harrelson said he and Fox watched a fight between a cobra and mongoose while in Thailand. “I didn’t believe it. I look in there and Mike is sitting next to this kid with dozens of cobras all around them ready to strike and – no jest. And the kid was toying with these cobras. He taunted a bunch of these cobras and then he found the orneriest cobra, grabbed it by the neck, threw it in a cage with mongoose, where I saw the craziest fight I’ve ever seen between any animals other than studio executives. You guys know I’m kidding.”

Woody Harrelson further explained that the mongoose had won the fight. “They took the snake, tied it by its tail, ran the blood out, half-filled four glasses with cobra blood and half with Thai whiskey,” he stated. The actor also revealed that drinking the cobra blood is called becoming brother to the snake.

Joking about how Fox couldn’t handle the unique drink, Woody Harrelson declared, “Mike and I drink lots of things together and he can hold his own- what can I say, he’s Canadian.”

Woody Harrelson Gives Michael J. Fox the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

Michael J. Fox was presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his Parkinson’s disease work. The actor’s self-titled foundation has raised more than $1 billion for the disease’s research and cure. Woody Harrelson added, “He never asked for the role of Parkinson’s advocate, but it is his best performance. Michael J. Fox sets the ultimate example of how to fight and how to live.”

Following the story, Michael J. Fox also spoke about his and Woody Harrelson’s adventures back in the day. “I love you. We did some damage. We did some damage in the ‘80s.”

Fox then stated that he refers to Parkinson’s as a gift that keeps on taking. However, he truly believes it has been a gift. “I’m really blunt with people about cures,” he explained. “When they ask me if I will be relieved of Parkinson’s in my lifetime, I say, ‘I’m 60 years old, and science is hard. So, no.’ I am genuinely a happy guy. I don’t have a morbid thought in my head – I don’t fear death. At all.”