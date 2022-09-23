‘True Detective’ Unveils Star-Studded Cast for Season 4

The new True Detective unveiled the rest of its season four cast, Friday, for the series that’ll tell the story of what happened to a group of men who vanished from an Artic research station in remote Alaska.

We already knew that Academy Award winner Jodie Foster would star in True Detective: Night Country. She’s also an executive producer on the anthology series that started on HBO in 2014. Plus, newcomer Evangeline Navarro, who probably is best known as a champion boxer, already had been cast. These two are the detectives in the anthology series.

But here’s who will help solve the mystery surrounding the missing men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska.

John Hawkes, who co-starred in Deadwood: the Movie, will play Hank Prior. According to the True Detective description, Prior is a police officer “with old grudges hiding under a quiet surface.”

John Hawkes joins the True Detective season four cast. (gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Former Star of The Leftovers Will Appear on New HBO Series

Christopher Eccleston will play Ted Corsaro, the regional Chief of Police. The True Detective character reveal said that Corsaro is a “political animal” who has a long history with Foster’s character Liz Danvers. He’s probably best known for starring in the HBO series The Leftovers. He played Rev. Matt Jamison.

The fabulous Fiona Shaw is Rose Aguineau. She’s a survivalist “with a past full of secrets.” Shaw earned two Emmy nominations playing Carolyn Martens in Killing Eve. She also appeared in the Harry Potter movies as Petunia Dursley.

Fiona Shaw plays a survivalist on the new season. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Finn Bennett is Peter Prior on True Detective: Night Country. He’s called Liz Danvers’ protégé as well as her apprentice. That could be good or bad, depending on your viewpoint.

Wrapping up the cast is Anna Lambe. She’ll play Kayla Malee, a nurse “with little patience for anybody that messes with her family.”

The fourth True Detective season is filming in Iceland. The basic summary of the show is this: Detectives Danvers and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will “confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Monaghan and Woody Harrelson starred in the first True Detective. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson Starred in First Season

The first True Detective takes place in Louisiana and parts of Southeast Texas. It told the story of Matthew McConaughey’s Rust Cohle and Harrelson’s Marty Hart. You probably remember some of the best Cohle quotes, including this one:

“Time is a flat circle. Everything we’ve ever done or will do, we’re gonna do over and over and over again.”

The second True Detective starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly and Vince Vaughn. It was one of the first juicy roles for Reilly, one of Yellowstone’s biggest stars. The series premiered in 2015 and was based in California.

Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff starred as detectives in the third season, which premiered in 2019. It told the story of two missing children who disappeared in the Ozarks.