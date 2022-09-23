‘True Grit’ Star Jeff Bridges Reveals How Life Became ‘Hyper-Precious’ During Cancer Battle

Nearly two years after he had to fight against both COVID-19 and lymphoma, Jeff Bridges is now opening up about how his life has become “hyper-precious” to him.

While speaking to Sky News, Jeff Bridges discussed how his cancer diagnosis. “[There were] wonderful parts about being that sick that were kind of unexpected,” he explained. “You know, feeling all that love coming towards me from my family and friends and from other people all over the world. That was [an] unexpected, wonderful feeling.”

Jeff Bridges further explained that the love he received actually “triggered” him. “I said, ‘Oh yeah, this is life, this is wonderful,’ and everything became kind of hyper-precious during that time.”

The True Grit star previously shared that his tumor ended up shrinking in 2021. However, there were some obstacles along the way. “I got cancer and chemo and then COVID on top of that. And the chemo stripped me of my immune system, so I got the COVID pretty bad. I was sick for about two years and [it was] very dreamlike, you know.”

Once he recovered from COVID, he was able to get back to work. His time in the hospital with both the virus and cancer felt like a fever dream. “We broke for pandemic and we were off for a few months and that’s where my health adventure began. And then two years later, I went back to work and it was the most bizarre feeling.”

Jeff Bridges further described the feeling as being as though he and the rest of the cast and crew had a long weekend. “I couldn’t wait to tell my buddies this dream that I had: I was sick, I was in the hospital, you know, it all felt very dreamlike.”

Jeff Bridges Reflects on His First Recurring Role on TV Since He Was a Child

Meanwhile, Jeff Bridges opened up about his recurring role in The Old Man. It is notably his first recurring TV role since he was a child.

“My father, Lloyd Bridges, had done many TV series and I could tell from his experience what a tough job it was,” Jeff explained. “And how he was concerned that, it was difficult in that you felt you didn’t have enough to really give it its best shot – the story and your performance and so forth.”

Jeff Bridges went on to add that he felt a bit concerned about that feeling. “I think that’s what held me back from engaging in doing television. But now, my gosh, that great stuff that’s coming out of television and the content, there’s so much of it and it’s such high quality, I thought to myself, I better experiment with this.”