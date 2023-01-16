‘True Grit’ Star Jeff Bridges Speaks Out About Being ‘Sick for Two Years With Cancer and COVID’

After he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, Jeff Bridges spoke out about being sick with COVID and cancer for the past two years.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in the Critics Choice Awards’ press room, Jeff Bridges revealed more details about his illnesses. “I was sick for two years — with cancer and COVID,” the True Grit star explained. “And when I talked about my family… I wanted to, you know, talk about their support during that time. I didn’t think I was going to make it at all, let alone get going back to work.”

Luckily with the support of his family, Bridges was able to get back into acting and finish The Old Man. He began filming the action drama prior to the COVID pandemic and his battle with lymphoma. He shared that the cast and crew stopped in the middle of the season and to him, it felt very surreal. “It was like we had a two-year long weekend ya know?” Bridges continued.

Bridges then reflected on the comments he made to his The Old Man co-stars on returning back to work. “And then we came back to work and, you know, I’d say to Amy Brennamen and [John] Lithgow, and say, ‘I had the weirdest dream guys. I was in the hospital,’” he recalled. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Bridges praised his co-stars for the support they gave him during COVID and cancer situations. He also spoke highly of The Old Man. “Doing that show was terrific and I’m so happy we’re going to do another season starting in March.”

Jeff Bridges Previously Stated That Life Became ‘Hyper-Precious’ During His Fight Against Cancer

In September 2022, Jeff Bridges talked about his life becoming “hyper-precious” as he fought cancer.

“[There were] wonderful parts about being that sick that were kind of unexpected,” Jeff Bridges told Sky News at the time. “You know, feeling all that love coming towards me from my family and friends and from other people all over the world. That was [an] unexpected, wonderful feeling.”

Bridges stated that his tumor ended up shrinking a year prior. However, he ended up having to deal with COVID while having a weak immune system. “I got cancer and chemo and then COVID on top of that. And the chemo stripped me of my immune system, so I got the COVID pretty bad. I was sick for about two years and [it was] very dreamlike, you know.”

The actor went on to add that he was ready to return to work after what he called a long weekend. “I couldn’t wait to tell my buddies this dream that I had: I was sick, I was in the hospital, you know, it all felt very dreamlike.”