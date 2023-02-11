‘Tulsa King’ Facing Major Behind-Scenes Shakeup Ahead of Paramount+ Series’ Second Season

Tulsa King will have a new boss behind the scenes when Season 2 rolls around as Terence Winter is leaving as showrunner. Winter reportedly will remain as an executive producer on the show. Tulsa King comes from the creative mind of Yellowstone honcho Taylor Sheridan.

Winter will focus on other projects. They include a top-secret streaming series with Winter’s frequent collaborator, Martin Scorsese. Winter also will be focusing on a limited series about the New York Mets’ 1986 title run. It reportedly has been a passion project for Winter for some time. Right now, there is a search going on for a new showrunner for Tulsa King.

‘Tulsa King’ Showrunner Leaving Reportedly Over Creative Differences

Winter’s departure as showrunner, sources indicate, stems from creative differences. As evident from Deadline’s interview with Winter ahead of Tulsa King‘s November premiere, he and Sheridan, on whose initial idea the show was based, had different visions for the series and the main character. (In the Deadline chat, Winter also speaks about how much he enjoyed working with Sylvester Stallone, occasionally dropping Rocky questions that Stallone was happy to answer.)

Tulsa King, which was renewed for a second season just three episodes into its freshman run, follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, played by Stallone. In the storyline, it’s just after he is released from prison to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Winter Is One Of The Executive Producers For Show On Paramount+

Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany, Deadline reports. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood. The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Winter picked up an Oscar nomination for writing the Scorsese-directed The Wolf of Wall Street. Winter received multiple Emmy nominations for Boardwalk Empire. He created as well as executive produced that show alongside Scorsese. Winter won four Emmys for his work on The Sopranos.