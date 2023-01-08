Tulsa King’ Gets Season Two Renewal as Sylvester Stallone Series Drives Record Numbers

Sylvester Stallone’s foray into television drama is bringing in some big success for the popular streaming service, Paramount +. And, based on the numbers, crime does pay when it comes to the hit Stallone-led crime-drama series Tulsa King as the season is renewed for a sophomore season.

This announcement comes following news of record-breaking numbers of viewers tuning into the streaming service to catch the mob drama. A big win, considering Tulsa King hit the airwaves late last year.

Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King Brings In The Largest Number Of Paramount + Sign Ups

The decision to renew Tulsa King for one more season comes after the mob drama series helped pull in a record number of Paramount + sing-ups in one single day. The series, which premiered on November 13 plays every Sunday.

However, the premiere episode titled Go West, Old Man drew in a jaw-dropping 3.7 million total viewers. This made the Sylvester Stallone-led series to claim the title of having the largest premiere viewership across cable networks.

The New Paramount + Series Tops Some Already Popular Shows

According to Paramount + CEO Chris McCarthy, Tulsa King found a spot as the number one new series this year. This meant the new drama topped all others including big names like the Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, the CEO notes.

Additionally, Paramount+ “shattered all records,” on Paramount+ which drove the streaming service to the “biggest new sign-up day in history.” Additionally, McCarthy notes, this led to greenlighting the show for a second season.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan serves as an executive producer of this popular series alongside Terence Winter who also writes for the series. Stallone not only stars in the mob drama but also serves as executive producer of the series alongside David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming gives us a stellar glimpse into what it is that is drawing us all to the popular mob drama. It’s definitely the winning combination created in the Taylor Sheridan/Sylvester Stallone project.

“With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan’s darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in Tulsa King,” Giles relates.

“The series’ premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network’s incredible Yellowstone audience,” the Paramount exec adds.