‘Tulsa King’: Paramount+ Releases Teaser Trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ Creator’s Sylvester Stallone Drama

From the co-creator of Yellowstone and executive producer of The Sopranos comes Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone.

Ready to love another Taylor Sheridan show? The Yellowstone and 1883 mastermind’s next project has officially debuted a teaser trailer, and it checks all the right boxes.

On Wednesday, Paramount+ sent over the brand new teaser trailer for Tulsa King with the one and only Sylvester Stallone front and center. Sheridan’s brainchild looks to have hit the Academy Award® nominee at the perfect time in his life and career, too. A greying, grizzled Stallone blends seamlessly into the world this trailer teases. Which is perfect, considering Tulsa King is somehow the first time Stallone’s portraying an actual mob boss, mafia don, or capo, more aptly. Take a look:

For the series, Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan will also serve as executive producer. The Yellowstone stalwart does so alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award® winner Terence Winter of The Sopranos fame. Stallone is also EPing; a heavenly Hollywood mob if there ever was one.

Enter New York Mafia Capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi

Per Paramount, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years. That release is immediately and unceremoniously soured, however, when Manfredi is exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The series also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) and Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”).

‘Tulsa King’ To Debut First Episodes Alongside ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere

Per the studio, Tulsa King will premiere with two episodes Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+.

Simultaneously, the Stallone starrer will mirror the successful 2021 launches of 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown as Paramount Network will air a linear sneak peek at Tulsa King‘s debut episode on Nov. 13. This will take place as a special simulcast event immediately following the highly anticipated season five premiere of Yellowstone.

Similarly, Tulsa King‘s second episode will air behind Yellowstone on Nov. 20. All remaining episodes will then be available to stream weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+.

Tulsa King will also premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on Nov.13. Australian and U.K. premieres will follow on Nov. 14. Later this year, Paramount+ will add the series for Latin America and additional territory subscribers.

Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+ currently includes 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown. And after Tulsa King, we can expect his Lioness, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Land Man, and the next Yellowstone prequel starring Harrison Ford, 1932 (working title).