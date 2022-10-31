‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Reveals How He Reconciled With His Wife

Tulsa King lead Sylvester Stallone finally revealed why he and Jennifer Flavin reconciled after filing for divorce earlier this year.

The couple, who has been married for 25 years, split on August 19. And what followed were a few weeks of dramatic accusations. But last month, Stallone and Flavin decided to make it work, and they’ve had a seemingly blissful relationship every since.

While chatting with The Sunday Times, Stallone admitted that he wasn’t always the greatest father and husband while pursuing his big-screen dreams. And the separation made him realize that he needed to step up for Flavin and their daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, and also his son Seargeoh, 43, whom he shares with ex-Sasha Czack.

“There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family,” Stallone said. “It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

While his daughters were young, Sylvester Stallone was busy being one of Hollywood’s “it” men with his Creed movies and the Expendable franchise. Now that he’s in his golden years, the star wants to focus on the more important things while he still can.

“I didn’t pay enough attention when they were growing up,” the 76-year-old continued. “I was so career-oriented and now I go, ‘OK, I don’t have that much runway up ahead. And I want to start asking them about their lives.'”

“I ask them about their day and they started at first a little monosyllabic. Then I heard one say, I’ was just thinking about you.’ Oh my God. I’ve never heard that before in my life. When a daughter knows you care, she’s there forever.” he added.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Are ‘Extremely Happy’

Flavin, a former model, filed for “dissolution of marriage and other relief” claiming that her husband “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

“While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward,” she said in a statement on August 24.

Stallone responded by saying “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

According to Stallone’s rep, the couple agreed to meet at their shared home in Florida and work through their differences. And now that they’re on the other side, “they are both extremely happy.”